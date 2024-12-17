What’s to Come for Marvel’s “Ultimate Universe” March Issues

The series is approaching its second anniversary.

Marvel's revamped Ultimate Universe includes five successful ongoing series, known for innovative storytelling and bold character transformations. Here is a sneak peek at the releases scheduled for March.

What's Happening:

As the series approaches its second anniversary, each creative team is at the top of their game, consistently providing top-notch narratives each month.

With a significant Ultimate event approaching, it's the perfect time to explore a sneak peek at the releases scheduled for March.

March Issues:

The March issues introduce several exciting debuts, including Namor and Red Skull in Ultimates #10, along with Gambit and Kitty Pryde in Ultimate Wolverine #3.

A new threat emerges in Wakanda in Ultimate Black Panther #14, while the Parkers' family vacation takes an unexpected twist in Ultimate Spider-Man #15.

#14, while the Parkers' family vacation takes an unexpected twist in #15. Additionally, Ultimate X-Men #13 kicks off the series' second year, highlighting the rise of a new mutant society. Like Ultimate Spider-Man #13 and Ultimate Black Panther #13, Ultimate X-Men #13 will also feature a special One Year In Foil Variant Cover created by Benjamin Su.

Ultimates #10

Written By Deniz Camp

Art By Juan Frigeri

Captain America and the Human Torch lead a mission to recruit Namor, but first, they must face the Red Skull Gang. Recently, Ultimates was named the top comic book series of 2024 by IGN.

On Sale 3/5

Ultimate Black Panther #14

Written By Bryan Hill

Art By Stefano Caselli

Black Panther's reliance on vibranium deepens when an ancient spirit attacks Wakanda. T’Challa must enlist the Sorcerer Supreme to safeguard Wakanda and his own soul

On Sale 3/19

Ultimate Spider-Man #15

Written By Jonathan Hickman

Art By David Messina

In the aftermath of recent events, Peter, MJ, and their children go on a family vacation, but danger awaits Ultimate Spider-Man at every turn. This installment features guest artist David Messina.

On Sale 3/12

Ultimate Wolverine #3

Written By Christopher Condon

Art By Alessandro Cappuccio

The Winter Soldier attacks Kitty Pryde and Gambit, but do they recognize their masked assailant?

On Sale 3/26

Ultimate X-Men #13

Written By Peach Momoko

Art By Peach Momoko

The second year of ULTIMATE X-MEN begins with former Children of the Atom rebelling against their exploitative society, while the conflict between Armor and Maystorm reaches a dramatic climax.

On Sale 3/12

