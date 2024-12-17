What’s to Come for Marvel’s “Ultimate Universe” March Issues

Marvel's revamped Ultimate Universe includes five successful ongoing series, known for innovative storytelling and bold character transformations. Here is a sneak peek at the releases scheduled for March.
What's Happening:
- Marvel's revamped Ultimate Universe now features five successful ongoing series, renowned for their creative storytelling and daring character arcs that have greatly contributed to its remarkable success.
- As the series approaches its second anniversary, each creative team is at the top of their game, consistently providing top-notch narratives each month.
- With a significant Ultimate event approaching, it's the perfect time to explore a sneak peek at the releases scheduled for March.
March Issues:
- The March issues introduce several exciting debuts, including Namor and Red Skull in Ultimates #10, along with Gambit and Kitty Pryde in Ultimate Wolverine #3.
- A new threat emerges in Wakanda in Ultimate Black Panther #14, while the Parkers' family vacation takes an unexpected twist in Ultimate Spider-Man #15.
- Additionally, Ultimate X-Men #13 kicks off the series' second year, highlighting the rise of a new mutant society. Like Ultimate Spider-Man #13 and Ultimate Black Panther #13, Ultimate X-Men #13 will also feature a special One Year In Foil Variant Cover created by Benjamin Su.
Ultimates #10
- Written By Deniz Camp
- Art By Juan Frigeri
- Captain America and the Human Torch lead a mission to recruit Namor, but first, they must face the Red Skull Gang. Recently, Ultimates was named the top comic book series of 2024 by IGN.
- On Sale 3/5
Ultimate Black Panther #14
- Written By Bryan Hill
- Art By Stefano Caselli
- Black Panther's reliance on vibranium deepens when an ancient spirit attacks Wakanda. T’Challa must enlist the Sorcerer Supreme to safeguard Wakanda and his own soul from this threat.
- On Sale 3/19
Ultimate Spider-Man #15
- Written By Jonathan Hickman
- Art By David Messina
- In the aftermath of recent events, Peter, MJ, and their children go on a family vacation, but danger awaits Ultimate Spider-Man at every turn. This installment features guest artist David Messina.
- On Sale 3/12
Ultimate Wolverine #3
- Written By Christopher Condon
- Art By Alessandro Cappuccio
- The Winter Soldier attacks Kitty Pryde and Gambit, but do they recognize their masked assailant?
- On Sale 3/26
Ultimate X-Men #13
- Written By Peach Momoko
- Art By Peach Momoko
- The second year of ULTIMATE X-MEN begins with former Children of the Atom rebelling against their exploitative society, while the conflict between Armor and Maystorm reaches a dramatic climax.
- On Sale 3/12
