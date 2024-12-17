What’s to Come for Marvel’s “Ultimate Universe” March Issues

The series is approaching its second anniversary.
by |
Tags: , ,

Marvel's revamped Ultimate Universe includes five successful ongoing series, known for innovative storytelling and bold character transformations. Here is a sneak peek at the releases scheduled for March.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel's revamped Ultimate Universe now features five successful ongoing series, renowned for their creative storytelling and daring character arcs that have greatly contributed to its remarkable success.
  • As the series approaches its second anniversary, each creative team is at the top of their game, consistently providing top-notch narratives each month.
  • With a significant Ultimate event approaching, it's the perfect time to explore a sneak peek at the releases scheduled for March.

 March Issues:

  • The March issues introduce several exciting debuts, including Namor and Red Skull in Ultimates #10, along with Gambit and Kitty Pryde in Ultimate Wolverine #3.
  • A new threat emerges in Wakanda in Ultimate Black Panther #14, while the Parkers' family vacation takes an unexpected twist in Ultimate Spider-Man #15.
  • Additionally, Ultimate X-Men #13 kicks off the series' second year, highlighting the rise of a new mutant society. Like Ultimate Spider-Man #13 and Ultimate Black Panther #13, Ultimate X-Men #13 will also feature a special One Year In Foil Variant Cover created by Benjamin Su.

Ultimates #10

  • Written By Deniz Camp
  • Art By Juan Frigeri
  • Captain America and the Human Torch lead a mission to recruit Namor, but first, they must face the Red Skull Gang. Recently, Ultimates was named the top comic book series of 2024 by IGN.
  • On Sale 3/5

Ultimate Black Panther #14

  • Written By Bryan Hill
  • Art By Stefano Caselli
  • Black Panther's reliance on vibranium deepens when an ancient spirit attacks Wakanda. T’Challa must enlist the Sorcerer Supreme to safeguard Wakanda and his own soul from this threat.
  • On Sale 3/19

Ultimate Spider-Man #15

  • Written By Jonathan Hickman
  • Art By David Messina
  • In the aftermath of recent events, Peter, MJ, and their children go on a family vacation, but danger awaits Ultimate Spider-Man at every turn. This installment features guest artist David Messina.
  • On Sale 3/12

Ultimate Wolverine #3

  • Written By Christopher Condon
  • Art By Alessandro Cappuccio
  • The Winter Soldier attacks Kitty Pryde and Gambit, but do they recognize their masked assailant?
  • On Sale 3/26

Ultimate X-Men #13

  • Written By Peach Momoko
  • Art By Peach Momoko
  • The second year of ULTIMATE X-MEN begins with former Children of the Atom rebelling against their exploitative society, while the conflict between Armor and Maystorm reaches a dramatic climax.
  • On Sale 3/12

More Marvel News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy