story unless we could come up with something completely unexpected. And that’s what you’ll get here. You’ll also get what I think is the most epic Deadpool story of all time.”

“Oh, man! It’s absolutely bonkers that my pal Dalibor and I are back at it again with good ol’ Wade slaughtering all your favorite heroes! And, to celebrate the occasion, we’ve come up with an insanely bonkers story for you! It’s heartwarming for us, seeing all the good will and cheer this book brings our way! All kidding aside, though. We wouldn’t have come back to a new

“It seems eons ago that I drew my first Deadpool story—at the time I didn't even know who he was! Still, when

happened, it changed my life, so whenever I have an opportunity to come back to him, it's like reuniting with an old friend. It really is a huge joy to be able to work with Cullen again. Throughout the years, we've worked on many different stories together, but Deadpool… is always one hell of a party! This is the third time Cullen imagines Deadpool killing the whole Marvel Universe, and for the third time I am in awe with this guy's imagination! Trust me, one hell of a ride awaits for you. I'm already half way through and I'm having a blast! Something that started almost as a joke turned out to be a big event trilogy, 15 years in the making, and that makes me pretty proud!”