Deadpool has killed the Marvel Universe twice, but will the third time be the charm? We’ll find out when the new limited series Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time debuts in April.
What’s Happening:
- Writer Cullen Bunn and artist Dalibor Talajić are reuniting for Marvel’s new five-issue limited series Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time. Marvel is billing it as the completion of a trilogy, following Bunn and Talajić’s 2012’s Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe and 2017’s Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again.
- Marvel touts the previous Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe series as “among the most famous and best-selling Deadpool sagas,” and promise “No one is off limits, and in its final installment, things are bigger and bloodier than ever with an entire multiverse’s worth of heroes for Wade Wilson to slice and dice!”
- Per the press release, “First, Deadpool killed every hero in the Marvel Universe… Then he killed every hero in another Marvel Universe… Well, now, he’s back, and this time, slaughtering his way through Earth’s Mightiest Heroes won’t be enough! He’s going after the worst of the worst, a whole Multiverse of Marvel’s greatest gone bad. Get ready for world-breaking Hulks, werewolf Captain Americas, and some all-new twisted takes! The classic universe-slaughtering team of Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajić are back to kill everyone one…more…time!”
- The original Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe was set in an alternate reality where the Psycho-Man’s attempts to brainwash Deadpool drove Wade Wilsom to madness, causing him to go on a murder spree that took out all the other Marvel heroes. The sequel followed a different alternate reality Deadpool who was turned into an unknowing sleeper agent by the world’s villains, killing the heroes while believing he was having adventures with them. The mention of multiverse counterparts of Marvel heroes who have “gone bad” seems to indicate that this crop of Deadpool targets might be less innocent than in the previous stories.
What They’re Saying:
- Cullen Bunn: “Oh, man! It’s absolutely bonkers that my pal Dalibor and I are back at it again with good ol’ Wade slaughtering all your favorite heroes! And, to celebrate the occasion, we’ve come up with an insanely bonkers story for you! It’s heartwarming for us, seeing all the good will and cheer this book brings our way! All kidding aside, though. We wouldn’t have come back to a new Deadpool Kills story unless we could come up with something completely unexpected. And that’s what you’ll get here. You’ll also get what I think is the most epic Deadpool story of all time.”
- Dalibor Talajić: “It seems eons ago that I drew my first Deadpool story—at the time I didn't even know who he was! Still, when Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe happened, it changed my life, so whenever I have an opportunity to come back to him, it's like reuniting with an old friend. It really is a huge joy to be able to work with Cullen again. Throughout the years, we've worked on many different stories together, but Deadpool… is always one hell of a party! This is the third time Cullen imagines Deadpool killing the whole Marvel Universe, and for the third time I am in awe with this guy's imagination! Trust me, one hell of a ride awaits for you. I'm already half way through and I'm having a blast! Something that started almost as a joke turned out to be a big event trilogy, 15 years in the making, and that makes me pretty proud!”
- Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #1 will be released on April 2, 2025.
