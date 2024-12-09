Plus The Lizard gets a "No Way Home" figure and the 1970s Spider-Man TV series gets some love.

The latest Marvel Legends Fanstream from Hasbro has revealed a new wave of Spider-Man figures, plus a few retailer exclusives that include two very different parts of Spider-Man live-action history. On top of that, there’s a new X-Men wave coming in 2025 that includes what looks to be a standout Build a Figure.

The six-figure new Spider-Man Retro wave will be available for pre-order on December 12th at 1:00pm ET. The wave includes a bit of a surprise with Spider-Man Unlimited, based off of the late 90s animated series.

Agent Venom, based off of the time when Flash Thompson was the one who was wearing the Venom symbiote.

Spider-Boy, who was first announced by the character’s creator, Dan Slott.

The Francine Frye version of Electro.

A 1990s/Spider-Man: The Animated Series style Chameleon, complete with a J. Jonah Jameson mask accessory.

And Kaine, one of the more prominent Spider-Man clones introduced during the infamous 1990s Clone Saga storyline.

Moving to some retailer exclusives announced during the Fanstream, Professor X (Savage Land) will be a Target exclusive. More Savage Land characters were promised for the future. Pre-sale date for Professor X is TBA.

Spider-Man ‘77 is the first Marvel Legends figure based off of the 1970s Spider-Man TV Movie and subsequent short-lived The Amazing Spider-Man TV series starring Nicholas Hammond. He’s a Walmart exclusive. Pre-sale date TBA.

The Lizard helps Marvel Legends get closer to completing all the villains from Spider-Man: No Way Home. “A certain other villain” was teased as on the way, indicating the Jamie Foxx No Way Home version of Electro should hopefully be coming soonish to finish out the villains from that film. Lizard is an Amazon exclusive and will be available for pre-sale sometime later this month.

While discussing previously revealed figures from an upcoming X-Men wave for Fabian Cortez, Age of Apocalypse Gambit, and Uncanny X-Force/Age of Apocalypse Nightcrawler, it was revealed that the wave will include Husk.

Plus Wolverine from X-Treme X-Men.

Cyclops from X-Factor.

And Marrow with a classic, 1990s look.

There was also a very cool Build a Figure reveal for the X-Men wave: a rather terrific looking new version of the villain Nemesis (also known in the comics by the never-ready-for-toy-packaging name Holocaust).

As the image above teases, this X-Men wave will be available in 2025, with a pre-sale date to be announced.

