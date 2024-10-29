Hasbro Reveals New “Captain America: Brave New World” Figures

Hasbro revealed a variety of new products inspired by the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, as well as items from the Titan Hero series line.

What’s Happening:

The Hasbro Marvel Captain America: Brave New World .

. Plus Hasbro has introduced exciting new items with the Titan Hero series line.

Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World NERF Skyshot Blaster

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: December 2024

Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World, Titan Hero Series Captain America

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: December 2024

Marvel Avengers Captain America: Brave New World Captain America Flight Mode

Approx. Retail Price: $29.99

Available: December 2024

Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World, Titan Hero Series Deluxe Captain America

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: December 2024

Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World Flight Vision Mask

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: December 2024

Marvel Avengers Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk Gamma Smash Fists

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: December 2024

Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: December 2024

