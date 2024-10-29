Hasbro Reveals New “Captain America: Brave New World” Figures

New products include NERF Skyshot Blaster, Captain America Flight Mode, Red Hulk and more.
Hasbro revealed a variety of new products inspired by the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, as well as items from the Titan Hero series line.

What’s Happening:

  • The Hasbro Marvel team announced a range of new products at MCM Comic Con in London, featuring additions to the Marvel Legends Series inspired by the upcoming film, Captain America: Brave New World.
  • Plus Hasbro has introduced exciting new items with the Titan Hero series line.

Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World NERF Skyshot Blaster

  • Approx. Retail Price: $22.99 
  • Available: December 2024

Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World, Titan Hero Series Captain America

  • Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
  • Available: December 2024

Marvel Avengers Captain America: Brave New World Captain America Flight Mode

  • Approx. Retail Price: $29.99
  • Available: December 2024

Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World, Titan Hero Series Deluxe Captain America

  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: December 2024

Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World Flight Vision Mask

  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 
  • Available: December 2024

Marvel Avengers Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk Gamma Smash Fists

  • Approx. Retail Price: $22.99
  • Available: December 2024

Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk 

  • Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 
  • Available: December 2024

