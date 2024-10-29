Hasbro Reveals New “Captain America: Brave New World” Figures

Hasbro revealed a variety of new products inspired by the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, as well as items from the Titan Hero series line.
What’s Happening:
- The Hasbro Marvel team announced a range of new products at MCM Comic Con in London, featuring additions to the Marvel Legends Series inspired by the upcoming film, Captain America: Brave New World.
- Plus Hasbro has introduced exciting new items with the Titan Hero series line.
Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World NERF Skyshot Blaster
- Approx. Retail Price: $22.99
- Available: December 2024
Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World, Titan Hero Series Captain America
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: December 2024
Marvel Avengers Captain America: Brave New World Captain America Flight Mode
- Approx. Retail Price: $29.99
- Available: December 2024
Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World, Titan Hero Series Deluxe Captain America
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: December 2024
Marvel Studios Captain America Brave New World Flight Vision Mask
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: December 2024
Marvel Avengers Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk Gamma Smash Fists
- Approx. Retail Price: $22.99
- Available: December 2024
Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: December 2024
