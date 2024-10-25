Get A Sneak Peek Of Marvel’s New “Deadpool/Wolverine” Comic Series

On the heels of the smash-hit film, the first issue is due out on New Year's Day.

Marvel Comics is sharing a first look at the new DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE series from Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara, due out on New Year’s Day.

What’s Happening:

Known for their explosive work together on X-Force and X Lives of Wolverine, writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara, will reunite this January in DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE.

In the new DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE series, the most unlikely team-up returns as Deadpool and Wolverine are back together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance.

series, the most unlikely team-up returns as Deadpool and Wolverine are back together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance. When a fan-favorite villain is unearthed, you’ll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth.

You can preorder the first issue of the new series now at your local comic shop, or pick up the first issue when it arrives on shelves on January 1st, 2025.

What They’re Saying:

Benjamin Percy: "Josh and I really hit it off when we were working together on X-Force and became great friends. We never stopped texting or hanging out at cons. We’re always trading stupid jokes (and many hundreds of Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs). I even helped his wife locate one of the elusive 12-foot Home Depot skeletons recently, so we’ll both be celebrating Halloween like bosses. This is all to say: we were both so damn excited to get the band back together. DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE is us cartwheeling onto the stage and shredding our guitars once more while smoke machines churn and pyrotechnics explode all around us."