Mickey And Friends To Be Featured on “Fantastic Four” What If? Variant Covers Throughout 2025

It seems Mickey and Friends are appearing only on the covers, not in the actual storylines.

Throughout 2025, each issue of Fantastic Four will have a Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover starring Mickey & Friends as Marvel’s First Family!

What’s Happening:

Following hit variant cover programs like the current Disney What If? covers celebrating the Avengers and X-Men’s 60th anniversaries, Mickey & Friends will arrive next year with special variant covers with new Disney What If? Fantastic Four variant covers.

variant covers. Set to be featured monthly on upcoming issues of FANTASTIC FOUR , 12 new Disney What If? Fantastic Four variant covers continue the What If? theme as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and more take over as Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing.

, 12 new variant covers continue the theme as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and more take over as Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing. Today, fans can check out the first two covers, which are set to go on sale in January and February, that pay homage to foundational Silver Age issues – Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Fantastic Four #3 and #51.

The special variant covers coincide with a monumental year for the Fantastic Four. This year will also see the release of the highly anticipated film from Marvel Studios, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Fantastic Four One World Under Doom comic book event, and fans can also look forward to a startling storyline coming to the pages of Ryan North’s acclaimed run later in the year as well.

comic book event, and fans can also look forward to a startling storyline coming to the pages of Ryan North’s acclaimed run later in the year as well. Take a look at the covers above. Fantastic Four #28 Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover is set to go on sale January 22nd, alongside a black and white version. Both covers were illustrated by Andrei Bressan.

is set to go on sale January 22nd, alongside a black and white version. Both covers were illustrated by Andrei Bressan. Fantastic Four #29 Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover is set to go on sale on February 19th, alongside a black and white version. Both covers were illustrated by Paolo Mottura.