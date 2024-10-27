New Marvel Legends Toys from “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Dark Avengers” Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Premium 1027 Event

Today during Hasbro Pulse’s annual 1027 Pulse Premium Event, the popular toy company revealed four new Marvel Legends action figures from the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World and the Marvel comic book Dark Avengers.
The first Marvel Legends reveal during today’s event (though it was actually first unveiled yesterday at MCM Comic Con London) was for Sam Wilson as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World.
The second reveal was Joaquin Torres as Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World.
The third reveal was General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.
And the fourth and final reveal for Marvel Legends today was Warbird from Dark Avengers.
The three Marvel Legends figures from Captain America: Brave New World will become available for pre-order tomorrow, October 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and at 2:00 PM for all fans. The Dark Avengers Warbird figure will become available for pre-order on Thursday, November 7th at 1:00 PM Eastern. For additional information on all things Marvel Legends, be sure to visit Hasbro Pulse’s official website.
