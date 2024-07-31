Hasbro Reveals Two New Marvel Legends Series Products

Hasbro has announced two new Marvel Legends Series Products that will be available for pre-order on August 1st.

What's Happening:

  • Check out these new items that will be available for pre-order starting August 1st at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers.
  • The Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Helmet and Electronic Pumpkin will be a must-have for Marvel fans.

Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Helmet:

  • Ages 14 and Up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $124.99
  • Available: Fall 2024
  • One of Spider-Man's greatest foes, the Green Goblin returns with the original Goblin armor — glider and all — and a few lethal upgrades.
  • Marvel Legends proudly presents this high-quality reproduction of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin helmet as it appears in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home.
  • This 1:1 scale helmet features movie-accurate sculpting and detailing. Wear this premium role-play helmet and imagine chasing after Spider-Man at Liberty Island.
  • Display your MCU fandom pride on your shelf with the included stand. This officially licensed helmet character-inspired design makes a great gift for collectors and adult fans. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look for other premium movie and series-inspired Marvel gear.
  • Available for pre-order on Spider-Man Day, August 1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other participating retailers.

Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Electronic Pumpkin:

  • Ages 14 and Up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $39.99
  • Available: Fall 2024
  • The Green Goblin’s weapon arsenal includes incendiary hand-held devices in the shape of pumpkins. Stored in his glider, they can release enough heat to melt through a three-inch thick sheet of steel.
  • Marvel Legends proudly presents this high-quality electronic reproduction of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin pumpkin as it appears in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home.
  • This officially licensed electronic pumpkin features light-up modes by pressing the center button to activate light FX.
  • Press the center button twice to activate a light and sound sequence, featuring the Green Goblin’s signature cackle. Roll the pumpkin for a light-up countdown ending in a blast sound FX.
  • Press and hold the center button for 3 seconds for a 1-minute light display. With movie-accurate sculpting and detailing, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Roleplay item for your Marvel gear collection.
  • Available for pre-order on Spider-Man Day, August 1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other participating retailers.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
