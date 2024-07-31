Hasbro Reveals Two New Marvel Legends Series Products

Hasbro has announced two new Marvel Legends Series Products that will be available for pre-order on August 1st.

What's Happening:

Check out these new items that will be available for pre-order starting August 1st at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers.

The Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Helmet and Electronic Pumpkin will be a must-have for Marvel fans.

Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Helmet:

Ages 14 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $124.99

Available: Fall 2024

One of Spider-Man's greatest foes, the Green Goblin returns with the original Goblin armor — glider and all — and a few lethal upgrades.

Marvel Legends proudly presents this high-quality reproduction of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin helmet as it appears in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home .

. This 1:1 scale helmet features movie-accurate sculpting and detailing. Wear this premium role-play helmet and imagine chasing after Spider-Man at Liberty Island.

Display your MCU fandom pride on your shelf with the included stand. This officially licensed helmet character-inspired design makes a great gift for collectors and adult fans. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look for other premium movie and series-inspired Marvel gear.

Available for pre-order on Spider-Man Day, August 1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Electronic Pumpkin:

Ages 14 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $39.99

Available: Fall 2024

The Green Goblin’s weapon arsenal includes incendiary hand-held devices in the shape of pumpkins. Stored in his glider, they can release enough heat to melt through a three-inch thick sheet of steel.

Marvel Legends proudly presents this high-quality electronic reproduction of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin pumpkin as it appears in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home .

. This officially licensed electronic pumpkin features light-up modes by pressing the center button to activate light FX.

Press the center button twice to activate a light and sound sequence, featuring the Green Goblin’s signature cackle. Roll the pumpkin for a light-up countdown ending in a blast sound FX.

Press and hold the center button for 3 seconds for a 1-minute light display. With movie-accurate sculpting and detailing, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Roleplay item for your Marvel gear collection.

Available for pre-order on Spider-Man Day, August 1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon