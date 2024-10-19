Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Marvel Legends Sentinel Figure at New York Comic Con

The latest addition to Hasbro Pulse’s Marvel Legends Series was announced today at New York Comic Con.
What’s Happening:
- Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Marvel Legends Marvel's Sentinel figure!
- Adversary of the X-Men, the robotic Sentinel exists for the sole purpose of detecting and destroying mutants. This collectible figure is inspired by the enormous mutant-hunting Sentinels from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated series.
- The figure stands at 22.2 inches tall, in line with the Marvel Legends Series 6-inch scale.
- The Marvel Legends Series Sentinel figure features over 80 points of articulation for creating show-inspired poses on your shelf and comes with 5 accessories, including power FX and alternate battle damage-designed pieces.
- The figure is now available to pre-order for $174.99 at HasbroPulse.com, with a release scheduled for fall 2025.
