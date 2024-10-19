Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Marvel Legends Sentinel Figure at New York Comic Con

The figure of the robotic Sentinel stands 22.2 inches tall and retails for $174.99.

The latest addition to Hasbro Pulse’s Marvel Legends Series was announced today at New York Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Marvel Legends Marvel's Sentinel figure!

Adversary of the X-Men, the robotic Sentinel exists for the sole purpose of detecting and destroying mutants. This collectible figure is inspired by the enormous mutant-hunting Sentinels from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated series.

animated series. The figure stands at 22.2 inches tall, in line with the Marvel Legends Series 6-inch scale.

The Marvel Legends Series Sentinel figure features over 80 points of articulation for creating show-inspired poses on your shelf and comes with 5 accessories, including power FX and alternate battle damage-designed pieces.

The figure is now available to pre-order for $174.99 at HasbroPulse.com

