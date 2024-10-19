New York Comic Con 2024: Even More Star Wars Book and Comic News From The Convention

A treasure trove of publishing news from Star Wars was just released at New York Comic Con.



What’s Happening:

Hosts Krystina Arielle and Michael Siglain were joined onstage by who’s who of prominent Star Wars authors and artists to share new information as what’s expected to hit bookshelves soon.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories revealed the covers for both the Grievous and Mace graphic novels, both drawn by Michael Cho.

An original graphic novel is being released covering Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s jedi master. Art was shared from the upcoming novel.

A new series entitled The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents is set before the events of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and comes from Dark Horse Comics.

The High Republic Adventures issues 14-17 will feature a sprawling, connecting cover featuring the Battle of Eriadu.

A first look was shared at The High Republic Adventures – Wedding Spectacular.

Dispatches from the Occlusion Zone released pages from the upcoming release.

Alyssa Wong will be working on an upcoming Battle of Eriadu one-shot comic.

Vern is heading to The High Republic Adventures, thanks to writer Justina Ireland. A first look was shared at a mission set before Nihil.

Art was shared from the upcoming The High Republic Adventures Annual and Vader’s Castle: The Deluxe Library Collection.

Be sure to catch-up with the rest of the Star Wars publishing and comic releases discussed at New York Comic Con yesterday here

More Star Wars News: