New York Comic Con 2024: Even More Star Wars Book and Comic News From The Convention

A treasure trove of publishing news from Star Wars was just released at New York Comic Con.
What’s Happening:
- Hosts Krystina Arielle and Michael Siglain were joined onstage by who’s who of prominent Star Wars authors and artists to share new information as what’s expected to hit bookshelves soon.
- Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories revealed the covers for both the Grievous and Mace graphic novels, both drawn by Michael Cho.
- An original graphic novel is being released covering Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s jedi master. Art was shared from the upcoming novel.
- A new series entitled The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents is set before the events of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and comes from Dark Horse Comics.
- The High Republic Adventures issues 14-17 will feature a sprawling, connecting cover featuring the Battle of Eriadu.
- A first look was shared at The High Republic Adventures – Wedding Spectacular.
- Dispatches from the Occlusion Zone released pages from the upcoming release.
- Alyssa Wong will be working on an upcoming Battle of Eriadu one-shot comic.
- Vern is heading to The High Republic Adventures, thanks to writer Justina Ireland. A first look was shared at a mission set before Nihil.
- Art was shared from the upcoming The High Republic Adventures Annual and Vader’s Castle: The Deluxe Library Collection.
Be sure to catch-up with the rest of the Star Wars publishing and comic releases discussed at New York Comic Con yesterday
