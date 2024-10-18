NYCC Recap: “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6: Bats, Laughs, and Fond Farewells

Fans of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows were treated to a special sneak peek of the sixth and final season at New York Comic Con, and it was an emotional, hilarious, and fitting celebration of the vampire comedy’s wildly successful run. The cast and crew took the stage after a two-episode screening, revealing behind-the-scenes stories, teasing what fans can expect in the final episodes, and reflecting on what they'll miss most as the series wraps up.

The panel kicked off with FX's John Solberg introducing the final season, giving fans a glimpse into what’s to come. "This season, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin, and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, feed the Baron, and conjure a demon," he teased. "All while trying to find their place and purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world."

After showing off the first two episodes of the season – “The Return of Jerry” and “Headhuntings” – the tone quickly turned bittersweet, as showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms explained why they’ve decided to end the show at its peak. “Better to go out on top, and better too soon than too late,” Simms said, hinting that it’s always been the plan to wrap things up while the show is still fresh. “We didn’t want to overstay our welcome.” Writer and executive producer Sam Johnson promised "murder, mayhem, debauchery," and he also teased the scope of the final season. “Every episode feels different. The cast brings their magic to every one.”

One of the highlights of the panel was hearing how much the cast had contributed to the show’s humor with their improvisation. “The freedom to improvise was one of the best parts,” said Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth). “You never knew what was going to happen, but that made it even funnier.” Harvey Guillén (Guillermo) agreed, reminiscing about one of his favorite improvised moments from last season when Laszlo rattled off a list of Mexican dishes that Guillermo supposedly overate. “We did a dozen takes of that, and each one was funnier than the last,” Guillén said. Paul Simms added that many of the show's most iconic lines came out of these unscripted moments, like Berry’s famous reading of “You truly are the most devious bastard in New York City.” According to Simms, that delivery wasn’t planned but has since become a fan favorite.

When asked what they’ll miss the most about working on the show, the cast had heartfelt answers. “I’ll miss the other actors and the freedom of the mockumentary style,” said Berry. “You don’t get that on other projects.” Kayvan Novak (Nandor) echoed those sentiments, saying, “I’ll miss playing Nandor for you all.” Guillén also mentioned how much he’ll miss working with the cast and crew, especially given the challenges they faced during the pandemic. For Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson), it was the fans he’d miss the most. “I’ve never worked on a show with fans this passionate and creative,” he said, recalling how surreal it was to see people dressed as the characters on Halloween. Simms agreed, calling the fanbase one of the most special parts of the series.

While the show may be ending, Simms hinted that fans haven’t seen the last of their favorite characters. “In 100 years, they’ll still be doing exactly what they’re doing now,” he joked, emphasizing that the vampires’ eternal lives mean they’ll likely never change. “That’s the irony – they have all the time in the world, but they’re still just hanging out in their living room.” The question was elicited by a short audience Q&A portion of the panel, which also included two video questions from celebrity fans Jeff Bridges and Mark Hamill.

As the panel wrapped up, the cast thanked the fans for their love and support over the past six seasons, leaving the crowd with one final promise: the end may be near, but the laughs aren’t over yet. With the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows set to premiere with a trilogy of episodes on Monday, October 21st, the NYCC panel was a fitting tribute to a show that has brought humor, heart, and a lot of vampire debauchery to fans for years. While it’s sad to see the series end, the cast and crew promised that they’re going out on top, ensuring this final season will be one to remember.

Seasons 1-5 of What We Do in the Shadows are available to stream on Hulu, with Season 6 episodes streaming the day after they air on FX.