Hasbro Launches New MixMashers Customizable Toy Line Featuring Marvel, Star Wars, and Transformers Characters

Late last week the popular toy company Hasbro launched a fun new line called MixMashers, which allows kids to “collect, mix, and mash accessories and power-up parts” to create their own unique action figures. The three licensed brands included in the are the Disney-owned Marvel and Star Wars, plus Hasbro’s own Transformers brand. The Marvel MixMashers toys are available now via Amazon, while the Star Wars MixMashers will become available in early 2025 via Walmart and the Transformers MixMashers are coming later this month via Amazon.

MixMashers Marvel Black Panther ($12.99) – “Even the most powerful Super Heroes sometimes need a helping hand… foot, fist, or accessory! Collectible MixMashers Marvel action figures feature parts and pieces that pull apart and mash together to create uniquely customized figures. With 16 connection points, 5-inch-scale (12 cm) MixMashers toys feature universal connectors for compatibility and durability across the entire line. Want even more mashed-up powers? Collect included accessories and power-up parts to build figures with maximum superpowers! The MixMashers Marvel Black Panther figure comes with a purple power kick part, as well as an Iron Man repulsor accessory. MixMashers Marvel toys feature only the most iconic heroes and villains, including Iron Man, Hulk, Thanos, Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Venom, Iron Spider, and Captain America. Look for more MixMashers figures to collect or give as gifts for birthdays or holidays! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). Kids call the shots with MixMashers Marvel action figures they can pull apart, mix up, and mash together in wacky, customized ways. MixMashers Marvel action figures make great gifts for boys & girls, ages 4 and up.”

MixMashers Marvel Iron Man ($12.99) – “The MixMashers Marvel Iron Man figure comes with a red Captain America power punch part, as well as a blue repulsor blast effect accessory.”

MixMashers Marvel Captain America ($12.99) – “The MixMashers Marvel Captain America figure comes with a purple Black Panther power claw, as well as a shield accessory.”

MixMashers Marvel Avengers Hulk ($19.99) – “MixMashers Collectible Deluxe Marvel action figures feature parts and pieces that pull apart and mash together to create uniquely customized figures. With 16 connection points, 5-inch-scale (12 cm) MixMashers toys feature universal connectors for compatibility and durability across the entire line. Want even more mashed-up powers? Collect included deluxe action figure accessories and power-up parts to build figures with maximum superpowers! The MixMashers Marvel Avengers Hulk deluxe action figure comes with a spinning Thanos hand with baton, and Thanos head, both with gold-and-purple deco, as well as 5 accessories, including a shield and mace.”

MixMashers Marvel Avengers Thanos ($19.99) – “MixMashers Marvel Avengers Thanos deluxe action figure comes with a spinning Hulk hand with baton, and Hulk head with helmet, plus 5 accessories, including Infinity Gauntlet, 2 swords, & green claw projectile.”

MixMashers Marvel Spider-Man Venom ($19.99) – “The MixMashers Marvel Spider-Man Venom deluxe action figure comes with 2 red-and-gold Iron Spider shoulder pieces, projectile launcher & projectile, plus 3 accessories, including a bendy arm and flexible symbiote.”

MixMashers Marvel Iron Spider ($19.99) – “The MixMashers Marvel Iron Spider deluxe action figure comes with a black bendy Venom arm, Venom head, & neck extender pieces, plus 2 accessories, including chest armor & articulated spider claws.”

MixMashers Marvel Spider-Man ($12.99 – available Spring 2025) – “The MixMashers Marvel Spider-Man action figure comes with a yellow Miles Morales bioelectric FX part, as well as additional hand and web accessories.”

MixMashers Marvel Miles Morales ($12.99) – “The MixMashers Marvel Miles Morales action figure comes with a red Spider-Man spider backpack, as well as headphones and bioelectric blast effect accessories.”

MixMashers Star Wars Boba Fett ($12.99 – available Early 2025) – “Mix and mash characters from across the galaxy to create unique and customized figures! Collectible MixMashers Star Wars figures feature parts and pieces that pull apart and mash together to create uniquely customized figures. With 16 connection points, 5-inch-scale (12 cm) MixMashers Star Wars action figures feature universal connectors for compatibility and durability across the entire line. Want even more mashed-up creations? Collect included accessories and power-up parts to create and customize figures your way! The MixMashers Star Wars Boba Fett comes with a white-armored stormtrooper hand, as well as a Z-6 jetpack accessory. MixMashers Star Wars action figures feature only the most iconic heroes and villains, including Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, and the Mandalorian & Grogu. Look for more MixMashers toys for kids to collect or give as gifts for birthdays and holidays! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). Kids call the shots with MixMashers Star Wars toys they can pull apart, mix and mash to create customized figures. MixMashers Star Wars toys make great kids gifts for boys & girls ages 4 and up.”

Mix Mashers Star Wars Darth Maul ($12.99 – available Early 2025) – “The MixMashers Star Wars Darth Maul action figure comes with a brown Chewbacca powerful hand part, as well as 2 Lightsaber accessories.”

MixMashers Star Wars Chewbacca ($12.99 – available Early 2025) – “The MixMashers Star Wars Chewbacca a red-and-black Boba Fett flamethrower gauntlet with orange flame effect, as well as bandolier and E-11 blaster accessories.”

MixMashers Star Wars Stormtrooper ($12.99 – available Early 2025) – “The MixMashers Star Wars Stormtrooper comes with a black-gloved Darth Maul hand with red blast effect part, as well as long-range rifle and pauldron accessories.”

Also coming later this month is the MixMashers Transformers collection, which will include the characters of Bumblebee, Optimus Primal, Starscream, Megatron, and Optimus Prime.