Longtime Executive Nate Moore to Depart Marvel Studios

After nearly 15 years, Nate Moore will be departing Marvel Studios early next year.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline exclusively reports that longtime development executive Nate Moore will depart Marvel Studios in mid-March to move to producing outside of Marvel.
- Moore is set to stay on to oversee the release of Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters on February 14th. He will also produce Black Panther 3 for Marvel Studios post-exit.
- Beginning his career with Marvel Studios in 2010, the executive is best known for his work spearheading and producing 2018’s Black Panther. The film went on to earn over $1.3 billion and seven Oscar nominations, three of which the film won.
- Other recent projects Moore left his mark on include 2021’s Eternals, 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
- He also worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.
- Past producing, Moore helped develop the script for Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Writers Program.
What They’re Saying:
- Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito: “Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studios. He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling. Although we’ll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next Black Panther movie.”
- Nate Moore: “Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios. I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films. But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 3.”
