Marvel Comics Teases Mysterious New Saga “Imperial” from Writer Jonathan Hickman, Due Out Summer 2025

Today Marvel Comics teased a mysterious new saga from acclaimed writer Jonathan Hickman, entitled Imperial, which will be arriving in the summer of 2025.
What’s happening:
- Marvel Comics has teased a new saga coming next summer from creator and writer Jonathan Hickman, entitled simply Imperial.
- There’s not much more information to go on other than that– no word on whether Imperial is a miniseries, cross-over-event, or perhaps something else entirely.
- Hickman has previously created the comic-book titles The Nightly News, The Manhattan Projects, and East of West for Image Comics. For Marvel Comics, he is best known for having written acclaimed runs of Fantastic Four, The Avengers, and The New Avengers. He also recently spearheaded the return of Marvel’s “Ultimate Universe.”
What they’re saying:
- Marvel Comics: “Coming to Marvel Comics in 2025… Imperial! Stay tuned next year for news about IMPERIAL, a new saga from visionary writer Jonathan Hickman.”
- “Jonathan Hickman presents the end of the beginning. Marvel Comics’ Imperial – Nature abhors a vacuum. Summer 2025.”
Stay tuned for more information on Jonathan Hickman’s upcoming Imperial as it is released.
