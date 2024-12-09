Hot Toys Iron Patriot 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure – Sideshow Releases First-Look Unboxing Video at This Marvel Must-Have

Sideshow Collectibles has released a first-look unboxing video of the new Hot Toys Iron Patriot 1/6th-scale collectible figure inspired by the character from Marvel Comics.

What’s happening:

The high-end collectible company Hot Toys has unveiled its new Iron Patriot 1/6th-scale figure, and Sideshow has released a first-look unboxing video via YouTube.

This figure boasts a “striking red, blue, and silver colorway in a metallic paint finish” and the helmeted head design is “further elevated by a white LED light-up function.”

In the Marvel Comics, the suit of armor known as Iron Patriot has been occupied by the characters Norman Osborn, Harry Osborn, Rhodey Rhodes, Sarah Garza, Toni Ho, Sharon Carter, Robert Maverick, and Terrence Rhodes.

Hot Toys’ Iron Patriot sixth-scale collectible figure will become available from Sideshow Collectibles

Watch Hot Toys Marvel Comics Iron Patriot Figure Unboxing | First Look:

What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “This highly poseable figure boasts 30 points of articulation with additional flexibility at the waist, allowing for a multitude of dynamic display options. The sleek armor design has 25 LED light-up features and comes with multiple swap-out pieces. Accessories include a Captain America style shield with magnetic function and a specially designed figure stand in red, blue, and silver with an LED light-up feature.”

For additional information and to RSVP for the Hot Toys Iron Patriot collectible figure this Wednesday, be sure to visit Sideshow Collectibles’ official website.

More Images:

Related Posts: