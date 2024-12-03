Hot Toys Celebrates 10 Years of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” with New Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure

Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hot Toys new S.T.R.I.K.E suit collectible is perfect for fans of Captain America.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrating 10 years of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Hot Toys has unveiled their new Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure.
- The detailed collectible features a hand painted face sculpt designed to look like Chris Evans appearance as Steve Rogers.
- With over 30 points of articulation, Hot Toys’ rolling eyeball design, 3 interchangeable lower faces, the Captain America figure is highly customizable allowing collectors the opportunity for a plethora of posing possibilities.
- Adorned in the superheroe’s navy blue S.T.R.I.K.E. suit, the outfit features a silver star emblem and stripes on the chest and a pair of navy blue and dark red pants with pouches, knee pads and red trim.
- The collectible also comes fitted with a brown shield holder and body strap, a brown utility belt and black boots.
- And, of course, Captain America's iconic blue and silver vibranium shield comes packed with the figure.
- Other accessories include a Captain America helmet and magnetic S.H.I.E.L.D. inspired stand.
- The Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure retails for $280 and is available to preorder now from Sideshow here.
- The figure is expected to ship sometime between October 2025 and March 2026.
- While you wait, make sure you check out Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Disney+.
