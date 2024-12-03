Hot Toys Celebrates 10 Years of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” with New Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure

The figure is available for preorder and expected to ship late next year.
Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hot Toys new S.T.R.I.K.E suit collectible is perfect for fans of Captain America.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrating 10 years of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Hot Toys has unveiled their new Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure.
  • The detailed collectible features a hand painted face sculpt designed to look like Chris Evans appearance as Steve Rogers.

  • With over 30 points of articulation, Hot Toys’ rolling eyeball design, 3 interchangeable lower faces, the Captain America figure is highly customizable allowing collectors the opportunity for a plethora of posing possibilities.

  • Adorned in the superheroe’s navy blue S.T.R.I.K.E. suit, the outfit features a silver star emblem and stripes on the chest and a pair of navy blue and dark red pants with pouches, knee pads and red trim.
  • The collectible also comes fitted with a brown shield holder and body strap, a brown utility belt and black boots.
  • And, of course, Captain America's iconic blue and silver vibranium shield comes packed with the figure.

  • Other accessories include a Captain America helmet and magnetic S.H.I.E.L.D. inspired stand.
  • The Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure retails for $280 and is available to preorder now from Sideshow here.
  • The figure is expected to ship sometime between October 2025 and March 2026.
  • While you wait, make sure you check out Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

