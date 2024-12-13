Hayley Atwell Set to Return to MCU as Peggy Carter in “Avengers: Doomsday”

Chris Evans is also set to return for the new "Avengers" entry.

Hayley Atwell, known for her role as Agent Carter from the Disney+ show of the same name, will reprise her role in an upcoming Marvel Studios project.

What’s Happening:

. Chris Evans is expected to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, seeing the former partners in crime reunite.

The new film sees Anthony and Joe Russo returning to head the film with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige set to produce.

Marvel did not respond for comment.

At this time, plot details about the new Avengers entry are a mystery, but the film is set to hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.

Deadline broke the news that Evans would be returning to the MCU in 2021. Now, with the news about Atwell's reprisal, it is expected she was also part of that conversation.

Originally, rumors pointed to a standalone movie that would reintroduce viewers to the characters. With the studio unable to pin down a story for the film, a new Avengers film was seen as the best way to bring back Evans and Atwell.

Agent Carter and all the Avengers films are streaming now on Disney+.

