Marvel Comics Announces a Crossover Event Featuring Godzilla for 2025

Marvel Comics has announced a crossover event featuring Godzilla, scheduled for release in 2025.
What's Happening:
- In recent films, Godzilla has battled numerous foes, including the legendary King Kong. Now, the Kaiju are gearing up to take on Marvel superheroes in a new series of one-shots called Godzilla vs. Marvel, which will showcase characters like the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Thor.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, this event marks Marvel's first crossover with Godzilla in nearly fifty years, following the character's presence in the series Godzilla, King of the Monsters, which ran from 1977 to 1979 and was set in the main Marvel Comics universe.
- The six-part comic series will span different time periods, starting with the first issue in March.
- Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four centers on the Fantastic Four as they face off against the legendary Godzilla adversary, King Ghidorah, who has received cosmic powers as the newest herald of Galactus, the massive world-devourer.
- In this narrative, Godzilla teams up with the Silver Surfer to defend Earth.
- The series is written by Ryan North, with illustrations by John Romita Jr.
What They're Saying:
- C.B. Cebulski, Marvel editor in chief: “We approached them initially for our reprints, but a while after those conversations, it was clear that both of our teams were excited to do more together. These crossovers started coming together over that time, in direct collaboration with Toho, and we felt the perfect time for them was for Godzilla’s 70th anniversary next year. We’ve been thrilled to work with them on these, and we hope this will be a sign for more exciting projects to come.”
- Dan Buckley, president, Marvel Comics & Franchises: “For us, kaiju—and specifically Godzilla—are important parts of Marvel’s comic history, so we knew we wanted to explore something with their teams. “We’ve always been fans of Godzilla, but with the steady rise in Godzilla’s popularity over the years, it’s part of our current cultural zeitgeist and a perfect example of the fun that the comics industry can bring. We’re focused on the storytelling first and foremost, but fun opportunities for crossovers like this give both of our fans an entertaining escape that they won’t want to miss.”
