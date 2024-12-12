“What If…? An Immersive Story” Wins an Apple App Store Award for 2024

An app from Marvel has been honored as a 2024 Apple App Store Award winner.
What’s Happening:
- Apple has announced their annual App Store Awards, highlighting the best apps released across the brand’s wide array of devices.
- The Apple Vision Pro App of the Year was awarded to What If…? An Immersive Story.
- Based on the Disney+ series of the same name, this app hails from Marvel and ILM Immersive.
- This mixed reality and virtual reality game throws players into the middle of the Marvel Universe, as seen through the eyes of the Watcher, and allows users to harness the power of their favorite heroes.
- Apple’s honor for the app is not their first, as they were awarded a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming.
- We had the chance to review this app earlier this year.
- What If…? An Immersive Story is available in the App Store for Apple Vision Pro users.
