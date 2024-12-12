Captain America and Red Hulk Featured on the Cover of Empire’s World-Exclusive “Captain America: Brave New World” Issue

This features an in-depth look at the fourth Captain America film, with insights from stars Mackie and Ford as they enter a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Empire’s world-exclusive Captain America: Brave New World cover has now been revealed for the issue available on December 19th.

What's Happening:

  • Captain America and Red Hulk will be displayed on the cover of Empire’s World-Exclusive Captain America: Brave New World issue, showcasing Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, and others discussing a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • This month's edition of Empire features an exclusive in-depth exploration of the fourth Captain America film, highlighting discussions with stars Mackie and Ford as they navigate a new era for the MCU.
  • In addition to insights from the lead actors, they gather perspectives from co-stars Xosha Roquemore and Danny Ramirez, along with producer Nate Moore and director Julius Onah, regarding the distinct challenges and opportunities of crafting a politically charged thriller centered around a volatile president.
  • Furthermore, learn about the return of Tim Blake Nelson's character, The Leader, directly from the actor, who shares his experience in reviving a lesser-known Marvel character and contributing to a quasi-sequel to The Incredible Hulk.
  • Accompanying this content are numerous exclusive images from Onah's superhero sequel.

  • The subscriber-only cover, illustrated by Kingsley Nebechi, features Sam Wilson and Red Hulk against a red, white, and blue backdrop.
  • This month's edition features a retrospective on 2024's cinematic achievements, with insights from Denis Villeneuve, Coralie Fargeat, and George Miller.
  • It includes a discussion between Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx about their film Back In Action, Brady Corbet's exploration of his Oscar contender The Brutalist, a look at the classic comedy Look Who’s Talking, an interview with Willem Dafoe, and exclusive details on Wicked Part 2 from director Jon M. Chu, among other engaging content.
  • This will be available at newsstands on Thursday, December 19th.
  • Captain America: Brave New World premieres February 14th, 2025, only in theaters.

More Marvel News:

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy