Captain America and Red Hulk Featured on the Cover of Empire’s World-Exclusive “Captain America: Brave New World” Issue

Empire’s world-exclusive Captain America: Brave New World cover has now been revealed for the issue available on December 19th.
What's Happening:
- Captain America and Red Hulk will be displayed on the cover of Empire’s World-Exclusive Captain America: Brave New World issue, showcasing Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, and others discussing a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- This month's edition of Empire features an exclusive in-depth exploration of the fourth Captain America film, highlighting discussions with stars Mackie and Ford as they navigate a new era for the MCU.
- In addition to insights from the lead actors, they gather perspectives from co-stars Xosha Roquemore and Danny Ramirez, along with producer Nate Moore and director Julius Onah, regarding the distinct challenges and opportunities of crafting a politically charged thriller centered around a volatile president.
- Furthermore, learn about the return of Tim Blake Nelson's character, The Leader, directly from the actor, who shares his experience in reviving a lesser-known Marvel character and contributing to a quasi-sequel to The Incredible Hulk.
- Accompanying this content are numerous exclusive images from Onah's superhero sequel.
- The subscriber-only cover, illustrated by Kingsley Nebechi, features Sam Wilson and Red Hulk against a red, white, and blue backdrop.
- This month's edition features a retrospective on 2024's cinematic achievements, with insights from Denis Villeneuve, Coralie Fargeat, and George Miller.
- It includes a discussion between Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx about their film Back In Action, Brady Corbet's exploration of his Oscar contender The Brutalist, a look at the classic comedy Look Who’s Talking, an interview with Willem Dafoe, and exclusive details on Wicked Part 2 from director Jon M. Chu, among other engaging content.
- This will be available at newsstands on Thursday, December 19th.
- Captain America: Brave New World premieres February 14th, 2025, only in theaters.
More Marvel News: