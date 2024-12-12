Deadpool and Kidpool Join the Fight to Aid Children’s Health in New Video

Ryan Reynolds has released his yearly video in support of the SickKids Foundation, this time with the help of Deadpool and a Wonder(ful) Woman.
What’s Happening:
- For the sixth year, Ryan Reynolds is working to help SickKids’ annual fundraising campaign, which is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning, and care in Canada.
- This year, Reynolds has brought along Deadpool, Kidpool, and legend Lynda Carter to help don ugly christmas sweaters and work towards eradicating kids' sicknesses.
- You can support the campaign by visiting SickKidsSweaterLove.ca and donate to aid in this worthy fundraising campaign.
- If you donate before midnight on Christmas Eve, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will match all donations up to $500,000.
