“Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash ‘Em Up!” to Receive New First-Ever Print Edition Next Spring from Marvel Comics

Earlier this year, in conjunction with the theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ smash-hit movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Comics released an online-exclusive one-shot Infinity Comic entitled Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash ‘Em Up! via the Marvel Unlimited subscription service. Now Marvel has announced it will be printing the comic in physical form for the first time next spring.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics will be publishing a print edition of the one-shot comic book Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash ‘Em Up! this coming spring. It was previously released as a Marvel Unlimited-exclusive Infinity Comic.

Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash 'Em Up! was written by Christos Gage, with interior art by Alan Robinson.

was written by Christos Gage, with interior art by Alan Robinson. All-new cover art has been created by artist Ron Lim (see above), with a variant cover by Mark Bagley (see below).

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “The action-packed saga saw Deadpool and Wolverine spill the blood of their enemies—and each other—throughout the dangerous streets of Madripoor, crossing blades and trading savage insults every step of the way! For fans of the dynamic duo, it was the perfect companion to Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine.”

"THE SNIKTS FLY AS WOLVERINE CRASHES DEADPOOL'S LATEST GIG! Deadpool and Wolverine are frenemies at their best, but their latest adventure might just push their healing factors (and Logan's patience) to their absolute limits – as anything that stands in their way will be slashed to ribbons! Deadpool is in Madripoor for his latest mission, but not for long if Wolverine has anything to say about it! But what's his stake in Wade's merc job?"

Writer Christos Gage: “The fact that they have a healing factor, and the fact that we're walking right up to an R rating without stepping over that line, means we can up the ante in terms of the punishment they can take. Alan Robinson was so great at drawing Deadpool getting squished that I had him squashed two or three more times than I planned to.”

Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash ‘Em Up! will become available in its new print edition on March 26th, 2025.