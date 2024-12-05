Giveaways, Special Events, Updates and More Arrive Ahead of Marvel Contest of Champions’ 10th Anniversary

We are almost at the official 10 year anniversary of Marvel Contest of Champions. During the past few months the game has announced and released several new events, updated champions, and exciting giveaways, and MCoC isn’t done celebrating yet!

MCoC 10th Anniversary:

Marvel: Contest of Champions is celebrating its 10th Anniversary on December 10th and is continuing to bring the hit mobile into a new decade with brand new additions, updates, and events.

Back in October, MCoC announced a brand new champion Isophyne

Described as their most exciting original character ever, Isophyne is a living and sentient ISO-sphere. ISO-Spheres are powerful stars made of Neutronium. She is part of a new species called Eidol and is an artificial lifeform created by an ancient race known as “The Founders.” Isosphyne’s purpose is to protect the Battlerealm from intruders.

Voiced by Eirka Ishii, Isophyne can be seen in MCoC’s annual trailer titled Rise of the Eidols.

Take a look behind the scenes at the creation of MCoC’s exciting new Champion.

As a part of the celebration, the game will relaunch the Grand Banquet event. For four months, players will be able to earn banquet tickets, cash them in for banquet crystals, and rocket forward through progression to access exclusive items.

This includes the Glorious Guardians Banquet Box, which will allow players to complete objectives for keys. Collect all six to receive Purgatory, Medusa, Black Panther (Civil War), Deadpool (X-Force), Sentry and Sentinel.

Speaking of these incredible champions, players will find updated Sentinel and Sentry champions. The two characters were released in 2018 and will receive brand new updates to modernize the fighters. 2015’s Deadpool X-Force Champion will also receive an update.

Beginning on the game’s official 10 year anniversary, new and returning players can experience Kabam’s biggest giveaway ever!

The Grand 10×10 Supply Drop will award players a free champion daily when they check in to The Contest from December 10th through 19th. Those who check in every day will also receive Isophyne free! Daily rewards include: December 10, 2024 – Spider-Man (Classic) December 11, 2024 – Gambit December 12, 2024 – Gwenpool December 13, 2024 – Iron Man (Infinity War) December 14, 2024 – Guillotine 2099 December 15, 2024 – Storm (Pyramid X) December 16, 2024 – Jabari Panther December 17, 2024 – Wiccan December 18, 2024 – Vox December 19, 2024 – Isophyne

Players should be excited to note that Level Caps will be increased to 70, allowing players to continue to progress through the 1 v 1 fighting game. Players can currently check their Summoner profile, which now shows up to level 65. Levels 66-70 will be revealed in 2025.

Part of the new level cap increase introduces the long-awaited addition of mastery points. Players will need to work hard and earn Refined XP to take their account to the next level.

In an exciting new 2 month battle pass, players will be able to play through Dazzler Double. Finishing the pass will give players a tier 7 Dazzler champion.

The game is also overhauling its menus to modernize the game and bring it into the new decade. Throughout the game’s Home Screen and Crystal Vault, you’ll find enhanced character visuals, environment scenes, and the removal of loading screens in and out of the Crystal Vault.

Speaking of redesigns, MCoC’s website also received a refresh with their Homepage and Champion Spotlights Events

Returning for another year, MCoC’s fan vote event Summoner’s Choice Champion Vote will allow players to help choose the next Champion to enter The Battlerealm.

Marvel Contest of Champions is available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

