“Wolverine: Revenge” Available in August From Greg Capullo and Jonathan Hickman

Greg Capullo and Jonathan Hickman team up in WOLVERINE: REVENGE on sale starting August 21.

What’s Happening:

Last year, industry legend Greg Capullo made his celebrated return to Marvel

Capullo will team up with visionary writer Jonathan Hickman this August in an all-new prestige limited series: WOLVERINE: REVENGE !

! Announced earlier today by Polygon WOLVERINE: REVENGE will be five issues of pure, unadulterated Wolverine action just in the time for the iconic character’s 50th anniversary.

Capullo and Hickman pit Wolverine against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down, including Sabretooth, Omega Red, Deadpool, and more. He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And Logan only has one thought on his mind: REVENGE!

Check out Capullo’s cover, as well as its RED BAND version, and don’t miss this prestige miniseries, set to become one of the defining—and most brutal—tales in Wolverine’s storied legend when it hits stands in August! For more information, visit Marvel.com

What They're Saying:

Greg Capullo: “I’ve finally returned home to Marvel, and I’m ready to raise some Hell. And, who better to do that with than the Hitman Hickman? To celebrate, Marvel has removed the fences and let us off our leash so that we can bring the most vicious and punishing Wolverine story possible to the fans this summer. I hope they’re prepared.”

