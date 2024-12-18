Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson Set to Direct “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Man”

Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson have been tapped to direct the final film in Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Man.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Persichetti and Thompson, who have been integral members of the franchise’s creative team from the onset, will be directing the final film in the Spider-Verse trilogy.
- Persichetti previously served as part of the Oscar-winning directorial team on 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and was an executive producer on last year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
- Thompson served as the production designer on Into the Spider-Verse, where he was instrumental in developing the franchise’s groundbreaking visual style. He went on to join the directorial team on the sequel alongside Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers.
- Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and Avi Arad, with Jinko Gotoh joining the team as producer.
- Lord and Miller penned the script for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse with David Callaham.
- Plot details for the final film are being kept under wraps.
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson: “We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles’ journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting. The creativity and care poured into every minute of this project has been truly inspiring. We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it – we’re bringing everything we’ve got!”
- Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller: “Bob and Justin’s fingerprints are woven into the DNA of these films, and their passion for Miles’ journey shines through in every frame of his last adventure. There is nothing more rewarding than collaborating with creative partners with bold vision and brilliant execution like Bob and Justin. We are thrilled to work with them once again to create a beautiful and satisfying conclusion to this story.”
- Kristine Belson, President of Sony Pictures Animation: “We’re very happy to officially announce the directorial duo behind the final chapter of the Spider-Verse saga. Bob, Justin, and the entire filmmaking team have been hard at work crafting something truly spectacular, and we’ve been blown away by what we’ve seen so far – there’s more work ahead to bring Miles’ story to a satisfying close and we are confident that they are perfect pair to pull it off.”