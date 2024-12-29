A New Companion, Alien Worlds and a Sentient Cartoon Character – Breaking Down the “Doctor Who” Season 2 Teaser

Following the debut of “Joy to the World,” Doctor Who fans were treated to a teaser for the upcoming second season of the show. I thought it would be fun to go through the trailer shot-by-shot to see what it might be teasing for the future of the show.

The trailer begins as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) says that “there are forces beyond this universe” while something strange appears to happen to him aboard the TARDIS.

We then get a shot of a mysterious alien world, complete with lasers blasting from spaceships.

We get our first peek at the new companion, Belinda Chandra, peeking out of a window. Belinda is played by Varada Sethu, who previously appeared as Mundy Flynn in last season’s “Boom.”

As the Doctor continues by saying “it’s all a game to them,” we get a shot of the mysterious Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson) looking through a pair of theater glasses.

Belinda is then surrounded by two giant robots, who appear to be transporting her somewhere.

The Doctor and Belinda are then seen falling through space, albeit in a seemingly controlled fashion, while wearing spacesuits.

Now aboard the TARDIS, Belinda tells the Doctor that he needs to get her home – possibly teasing a more combative relationship between the Doctor and this companion.

The Doctor responds to her by saying “this might be the long way round.”

Fans of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) will not be disappointed, as she too will make an appearance in the coming season. She appears to have been recruited by UNIT’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) and Shirley Anne Bingham (Ruth Madeley).

Continuing to talk about the forces beyond the universe – likely the Gods that featured prominently in the last season – the Doctor says that “the games are deadly.” We get an impressive shot of a sentient animated cartoon appearing to claw its way out of a movie theater screen as two patrons react in terror.

What appears to be a workshop or restaurant from perhaps the 1970s is then seen floating through space, with the Doctor and others hanging on for dear life.

Quite shocked at what’s happening, the Doctor shouts “what the hell is this!?”

The red robots from earlier in the teaser return for another shot, with angry looking faces as they push the TARDIS away.

A bright yellow light then surrounds Belinda.

And the teaser comes to an end with a final shot of the Doctor floating through space.

Doctor Who returns to Disney+ for season 2 in 2025!