Entertainment, Photo Ops, Characters and More Revealed for 2026 Edition of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

The Mandalorian and Grogu are quite appropriately center stage for this year's event.

We’re just a few days away from the first Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event of the year, and we have more details on the special entertainment, photo opportunities, food offerings and more for this year's event.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will return on select evenings in April and May, featuring exclusive food and beverage offerings, new photo opportunities, and beloved galactic entertainment at Disneyland Park.

This year's Star Wars Nite dates are: Tuesday, April 28 Thursday, April 30 Monday, May the 4th (as in May the 4th Be with You) Wednesday, May 6

Let's take a look at what Star Wars fans can expect during these galactic nights.

Entertainment

Lightsaber Instructional – Attend a demonstration of lightsaber skills and learn how to wield a lightsaber from elite instructors.

– Attend a demonstration of lightsaber skills and learn how to wield a lightsaber from elite instructors. March of the First Order Featuring Captain Phasma – The First Order is searching for a Resistance spy in Tomorrowland—and any opposition will not be taken lightly.

– The First Order is searching for a Resistance spy in Tomorrowland—and any opposition will not be taken lightly. Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes (Cantina Band) – The famous cantina band will make special appearances on the Rivers of America, playing their most iconic piece of music.

– The famous cantina band will make special appearances on the Rivers of America, playing their most iconic piece of music. Fans of the Force Costume Cavalcade – Dress as your favorite Star Wars character and participate in a sensational celebration on Main Street, U.S.A. To participate, meet in Town Square 10 minutes prior to the show.

– Dress as your favorite Star Wars character and participate in a sensational celebration on Main Street, U.S.A. To participate, meet in Town Square 10 minutes prior to the show. Choose Your Path – Which side compels you? Scan QR codes throughout the park to show your allegiance to either the light side or dark side of the Force. Votes are tallied each hour and will be announced by the Galactic DJ in the Hub.

– Which side compels you? Scan QR codes throughout the park to show your allegiance to either the light side or dark side of the Force. Votes are tallied each hour and will be announced by the Galactic DJ in the Hub. A Lightsaber Summoning – Bring your lightsaber and participate in a powerful show of unity!

– Bring your lightsaber and participate in a powerful show of unity! Fond Farewell – Bid a fond farewell to Mickey and Minnie Mouse – dressed in costumes inspired by their favorite droids.

Character Experiences

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Boba Fett

Emperor Palpatine

Darth Maul

Fennec Shand

Queen Amidala

R2-D2

C-3PO

Hera and Chopper

Jawas

Ewoks

Themed Photo Ops

The themed photo ops at this year's event include the chance to: Pose on a Speeder Bike, flying through the forest of Endor. Show your allegiance to either the light or dark side of the Force, in front of iconic emblems. Take a seat in one of the most infamous thrones to see if you have what it takes to rule the galaxy.



Food and Merchandise

We previously got a look at the special food items that will be available at this year's Star Wars Nite events, which include some returning favorites and several new items.

But now, we're also getting a first look at some of the event exclusive merchandise, which appropriately features The Mandalorian and Grogu, who will soon be starring in their own movie!

We previously got a look at a cute tumbler that will be available, also featuring the adorable Grogu.

Attendees will also receive a commemorative credential and guide map as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party.

To get excited for the first event nite this Tuesday, why don't you take a look back at our coverage of last year's event?

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