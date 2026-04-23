Poster Revealed Ahead of New Mandalorian and Grogu Mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Disney shares poster artwork for the updated experience at both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The attraction poster for the newest Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run mission has arrived, and this time, it’s bringing one of the galaxy’s most beloved duos along for the ride.

What’s Happening:

Disney has officially shared the poster for next evolution of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, revealing that The Mandalorian and Grogu will soon be part of a brand-new mission experience.

The announcement came via social media alongside a striking new attraction poster and a promise of “New mission! New planets!”

Set to debut on May 22, 2026, the update marks a major update for the fan-favorite attraction located inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The new poster released alongside the announcement leans into that sense of adventure, evoking classic Star Wars marketing while spotlighting the Mandalorian and Grogu as central figures in the upcoming mission.

Experience the new mission at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and catch Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters and IMAX on May 22.

What We Know About The Mandalorian and Grogu in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run:

Since its opening, Smugglers Run has allowed guests to step inside the cockpit of the iconic Millennium Falcon, taking on roles as pilots, engineers, or gunners in an interactive smuggling mission with Hondo Ohnaka. Now, that journey is expanding into new corners of the galaxy.

While Disney has yet to reveal full story details, the inclusion of Din Djarin and Grogu suggests a narrative tie-in with The Mandalorian, one of the most successful and culturally impactful Star Wars series on Disney+.

In addition to traveling to Tatooine, Bespin and Endor, guests will also be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon to the city planet of Coruscant.

The story of the attraction will be updated, as Hondo Ohnaka catches wind of a deal on Tatooine between ex-Imperial officers and pirates, setting the stage for a high-stakes chase across the galaxy. Guests will team up with Mando and Grogu to track them down and claim a bounty in a dynamic, galaxy-spanning adventure.

Perhaps the least desired of the three positions within the cockpit, Engineer, will allow guests to interact with Grogu in a unique way when these updates debut next year.



This update continues Disney’s broader strategy of keeping attractions dynamic and closely aligned with current storytelling across film and streaming. By integrating characters that audiences are actively following, the parks experience becomes a living extension of the Star Wars universe rather than a static snapshot.

The attraction overlay is set to debut the same day as the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters and IMAX on May 22.

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