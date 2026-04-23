All the Food and Novelties Coming to Walt Disney World to Celebrate Star Wars Day
Enjoy it, it looks like *checks watch* Stitch day is coming up in June.
Walt Disney World is getting ready for this year's Star Wars Day, revealing a slew of special menu items and novelties coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios (and beyond!) for the occasion.
What's Happening:
- As part of the never-ending quest to ascribe a special celebration to each and every calendar day, we're getting more fun menu items coming to Walt Disney World for May 4 - or "Star Wars Day."
- We already have a special post dedicated to the new foods coming to Disneyland for the celebration, so today we'll just be looking that those coming to the Florida destination - specifically the Star Wars culinary delights coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- First and foremost, we're getting the Florida debut of Pink Milk at the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Starting May 1, guests will be able to pick up:
- Pink Milk: Plant-based rice milk blend with sweet and fruity characteristics (Non-alcoholic)(New)
- Pink Milk Cooler: Plant-based rice milk blend with sweet and fruity characteristics and Bacardi Superior Rum (New)
- Kerkoiden Blue Cake: Spiced vanilla shortbread cookie with ginger cream cheese icing (New)
- At Oga's Cantina on May 4, guests will be able to enjoy:
- Batuu Bites: Blue corn, barbecue, and curry spice chips with lotus root, green bean chips, and herb dip
- The Roaring Loth-Cat: Minute Maid Apple Juice, lemon, and cinnamon with Seagram’s Ginger Ale (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available starting May 4)
- Three Suns Over Batuu: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with hot honey, DOLE Pineapple Juice, mango, guava, and ginger (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Kamino Cooler Served in DJ R-3x Souvenir Mug: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, passion fruit syrup, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and lime juice (New)
- At Ronto Roasters, guests will be able to enjoy Keshian Spiced Chips (Lotus root chips tossed in cinnamon sugar) starting on May 1.
- Beverage Carts throughout Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will also offer Ettel Nuts (an assortment of sweet, spicy, and queso fundido nuts with chocolate candy rocks), starting on May 1.
- Docking Bay Area 7 Food & Cargo will be presenting a new menu starting on May 1, with updates to some favorite dishes:
- Endorian Fried Chicken Tip-Yip: Crispy chicken served with house-made macaroni and roasted vegetables garnished with cauliflower leaf kimchi
- Shaak Pot Roast with Kublag Mash: Birria pot roast with turmeric-garlic mash and roasted carrots
- Sweet Puffer Pig Ribs with Portion Bread: Pork ribs brushed with tangy BBQ sauce and served with mac & cheese and sponge cake
- Endorian Chicken Tip-Yip Salad: Guava BBQ chicken with avocado-jalapeño dressing, arugula, radish, romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, haricot vert, pineapple, and rice noodles
- Outside of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, guests can find more Star Wars fun at Backlot Express.
- Starting May 1 and running through May 31, guests will find:
- Your Chosen Path Cupcake: Cookies and cream cupcake, marshmallow buttercream, white chocolate X-Wing, and milk chocolate rocks. Inside the cupcake, a secret lightsaber color will reveal itself! (New)
- Wookiee Cookie: Two oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top
- Lightsaber Churros served with chocolate sauce will be found throughout the park May 1 through 31.
- Throughout Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests can find the Chosen One Cooler - A crisp, refreshing blend of Granny Smith apple with white cranberry and lime juices served with a green Rechargeable Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Swizzle Stick (Non-alcoholic) (Also available with Absolut Citron Vodka) - at:
- ABC Commissary
- Backlot Express
- Rosie’s All-American Café
- Hollywood Hills Amphitheater Refreshments near Fantasmic!
- Snack Cart near Hollywood Boulevard
- Those same locations will also serve up the Sith Lord Libation: A flavorful combination of blood orange with white cranberry and lime juices served with a Rechargeable Darth Vader Lightsaber Swizzle Stick (Non-alcoholic) (Also available with Absolut Citron Vodka).
- For the occasion, fans will also be able to get their hands on a number of novelties throughout the park.
- A Salvaged Protocol Droid Bucket - with a different color scheme than the one revealed for Disneyland, in a silvery/gray hue as opposed to the goldish one revealed for Disneyland - can be found at the following locations starting on May 4:
- Ice Cold Hydraulics
- Hollywood Hills Amphitheater Refreshments near Fantasmic!
- Popcorn Cart near Center Stage
- Mobile Order via Disney’s Hollywood Studios Souvenir Release Store
- A Bantha Sipper will also debut on May 4 at
- Milk Stand
- ABC Commissary
- Backlot Express
- Fairfax Fare
- Hollywood Hills Amphitheater Refreshments near Fantasmic!
- Outdoor Food Carts near the Main Entrance
- The aforementioned DJ R-3X Tiki Style Mug will arrive at Oga's Cantina. While it does appear to be different from the one arriving in California, with a red tint as opposed to Orange, that difference could also come from photo editing, lighting, etc as shared by Disney, so be sure to check when you're at Oga's for yourself.
- A special popcorn bucket designed in the form of Jabba's Sail Barge will be available only via Mobile Order on May 4 and 5, and will arrive at Kat Saka's Kettle on May 6.
- Rechargeable swizzle sticks themed to Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber can be found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, served with the Moof Juice or Takondana Quencher. They can also be found at Oga's Cantina, served with Jabba Juice or Outer Rim. A Darth Vader rechargable Lightsaber swizzle stick can also be acquired via the same drinks at the same locations.
- The Star Wars fun also extends to Disney Springs, where Amorette's Patisserie will see some Star Wars-themed items. Starting on May 4th, guests can get the Bright Suns Chocolate Mousse: Milk chocolate mousse, lemon curd, tangerine, and brown butter cake (New).
- Over at the Ganachery, starting on May 4th guests can get:
- Across the Stars Ganache Bars: Ganache Bars inspired by Star Wars planets, featuring the flavors of corn and nuts for Kashyyyk, dragon fruit for Tatooine, spicy cherry for Mustafar, and mint-lime for Hoth (New)
- Millennium Falcon Chocolate Pop: Solid milk chocolate pop with crispy pearls
- To have any of these treats for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World travel needs!
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