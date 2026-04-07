New Star Wars Novelties Coming to Disneyland — Just in Time for May the Fourth

The DJ R-3X Mug is sure to prove popular.

The Disneyland Resort is gearing up for May the Fourth, revealing some of the popcorn buckets, sippers, and other novelties you can purchase in celebration of the Star Wars holiday.

What's Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the new novelties that will soon be available at the Disneyland Resort.

While some of these items will arrive specifically for the May the Fourth celebration, others will debut in time for the kickoff of this year's Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events (which are separately ticketed).

Below is a look at what items are on the way and where to find them:

Salvaged Protocol Droid Bucket

About This Item:

This salvaged protocol droid head may resemble someone you're familiar with.

The bucket includes light-up eyes and "plenty of personality."

Available starting April 28.

It will also be offered during Star Wars Nite.

Limit two per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.

Locations:

Popcorn Cart near Star Trader

Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (through Mobile Order)

Alien Pizza Planet

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Beverage Carts

Also available during Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

Bantha Sipper

About This Item:

First unveiled at Destination D23, this Bantha Sipper features built-in sound effects.

Sip your favorite chilled beverage from this shaggy, horned creature when it goes on sale April 28.

It will also be available during Star Wars Nite.

Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.

Locations:

Milk Stand

Galactic Grill

Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (through Mobile Order)

Alien Pizza Planet

Tomorrowland Fruit Cart

Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader Lightsaber Swizzle Sticks



About This Item:

Green or red - it's your choice!

Rechargeable so you can glow on.

These swizzle sticks can accompany sodas or slushies.

Available starting April 28.

Limit two per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.

Locations:

Galactic Grill

Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (through Mobile Order)

Ronto Roasters

Milk Stand

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Locations During Star Wars Nite:

Harbour Galley

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Stage Door Cafe

DJ R-3X Mug

About This Item:

Inspired by everyone's favorite pilot turned DJ.

Available at Oga's Cantina starting April 28.

Limit two per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.

Jabba’s Sail Barge Bucket

About This Item:

Modeled after the Khetanna sail barge as seen in Return of the Jedi .

This bucket features light-up elements as well as hidden characters.

The item will be available starting on May 4.

It will also be available during Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

Limit two per person, per transaction. No discounts apply

Locations:

Popcorn Cart near Star Trader

Galactic Grill’s Seasonal Novelty Release (through Mobile Order) (May 4, 5, and 6)

Alien Pizza Planet

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Beverage Carts

More Star Wars News:

Maul: Shadow Lord debuted on Disney+ today. You can check out Mike's review as well as recaps of the first two episodes.

A trio of Star Wars films are coming to El Capitan — but try to guess which three.

Lightspeed to Endor! A new collection is coming to Disney Store soon.