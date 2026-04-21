Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2026 Food Items Revealed

Enough food to satisfy a rancor!

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is set to return soon for several nights of special character appearances, entertaining and merchandise, along with one other very important component we now have new details on - the food.

What's Happening:

  • Disneyland has revealed the special food items that will be available at this year's Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, including some returning favorites and several new items. Below are all the items you'll find and where to find them.
  • Spicy Chicken Tip-Yip Waffle Con: Stage Door Cafe

  • NEW Banth-gogi: Maurice's Treats, Edelweiss Snacks
  • NEW Galactic Bundt Cake
    • Among the new items is another variation on the delicious Cheesy Pretzel Bread and a tasty-looking treat with an edible Millennium Falcon on top.

  • Dewback Chili Noodles: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
  • NEW Twin Saber Funnel Cake Fries: Stage Door Cafe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
    • A familiar favorite returns, alongside a new dessert that looks to go big on the chocolate (approved!)

  • Porg Belly Sandwich: Galactic Grill, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
    • You wouldn't believe how many of these Chewbacca can eat in one sitting.

  • Loomas Wrap (plant-based): Ronto Roasters
  • Dagobah Bites: Mint Julep Bar, Tiana's Palace

  • NEW Sorgan Cooler with Rechargeable Darth Vader Lightsaber Swizzle Stick or Rechargeable Luke Skywalker Swizzle Stick: Galactic Grill, Stage Door Cafe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Harbour Galley

Eric's Food Pick:

  • Amongst the new items, the one I'm aiming for first is the Banth-gogi. The Cheesy Pretzel Bread hasn't done me wrong yet, and combining it with Korean-style beef sounds delicious. But as a big chocolate fan, the Twin Saber Funnel Cake Fries is a close second!

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman