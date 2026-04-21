Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2026 Food Items Revealed

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is set to return soon for several nights of special character appearances, entertaining and merchandise, along with one other very important component we now have new details on - the food.

What's Happening:

Disneyland has revealed the special food items that will be available at this year's Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, including some returning favorites and several new items. Below are all the items you'll find and where to find them.

Spicy Chicken Tip-Yip Waffle Con: Stage Door Cafe

NEW Banth-gogi : Maurice's Treats, Edelweiss Snacks

: Maurice's Treats, Edelweiss Snacks NEW Galactic Bundt Cake Among the new items is another variation on the delicious Cheesy Pretzel Bread and a tasty-looking treat with an edible Millennium Falcon on top.



NEW Pizza Five-Blossom Bread : Oga's Cantina I thought this might be the official introduction of pizza into Star Wars canon, until I was reminded you could get it on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

: Oga's Cantina

Dewback Chili Noodles : Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo NEW Twin Saber Funnel Cake Fries: Stage Door Cafe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree A familiar favorite returns, alongside a new dessert that looks to go big on the chocolate (approved!)

Stage Door Cafe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Porg Belly Sandwich : Galactic Grill, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree You wouldn't believe how many of these Chewbacca can eat in one sitting.

: Galactic Grill, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Loomas Wrap (plant-based) : Ronto Roasters

: Ronto Roasters Dagobah Bites: Mint Julep Bar, Tiana's Palace

NEW Sorgan Cooler with Rechargeable Darth Vader Lightsaber Swizzle Stick or Rechargeable Luke Skywalker Swizzle Stick: Galactic Grill, Stage Door Cafe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Harbour Galley

This year's Star Wars Nite dates are Tuesday April 28, Thursday April 30, Monday May the 4th (Star Wars Day!), and Wednesday May 6 at Disneyland.

You can check out our photos and videos from the 2025 iteration of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

Eric's Food Pick:

Amongst the new items, the one I'm aiming for first is the Banth-gogi. The Cheesy Pretzel Bread hasn't done me wrong yet, and combining it with Korean-style beef sounds delicious. But as a big chocolate fan, the Twin Saber Funnel Cake Fries is a close second!