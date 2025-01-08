The Walt Disney Company Releases Screenplays Amidst Award Season Campaigning

Scripts from multiple branches of Disney'[s film division have been made available for all to read.
A variety of screenplays from 2024 Disney films have been made available to read in full in the hopes of awards glory.

What’s Happening:

  • Around award season every year, screeners are sent to industry professionals and voters to help secure enough support to warrant nominations and coveted statues.
  • However, scripts are also made available for various films as part of their greater awards campaigns.
  • In the case of The Walt Disney Company, multiple films have released their scripts in full for legal consumption.
  • The released scripts include:
  You can view the complete list of viewable screenplays over on The Film Stage.

