The Walt Disney Company Releases Screenplays Amidst Award Season Campaigning

A variety of screenplays from 2024 Disney films have been made available to read in full in the hopes of awards glory.
What’s Happening:
- Around award season every year, screeners are sent to industry professionals and voters to help secure enough support to warrant nominations and coveted statues.
- However, scripts are also made available for various films as part of their greater awards campaigns.
- In the case of The Walt Disney Company, multiple films have released their scripts in full for legal consumption.
- The released scripts include:
- A Complete Unknown – Searchlight Pictures
- Deadpool & Wolverine – Marvel Studios
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Nightbitch – Searchlight Pictures
- A Real Pain – Searchlight Pictures
- Young Woman and the Sea – Walt Disney Pictures
- You can view the complete list of viewable screenplays over on The Film Stage.
