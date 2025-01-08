“Shōgun” Leads Nominations from Walt Disney Company at 31st Screen Actor’s Guild Awards

Awards season has officially begun, and now The Walt Disney Company has received 23 nominations for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has received 23 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations across its brands and studios.
- The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring outstanding stunt, individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year.
- While many films and television series are represented, FX’s Shōgun leads the pack with the most nominations, with five nominations for the acclaimed production.
- Winners of the 31st Annual SAG Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 23rd, in a ceremony hosted by Disney Legend Kristen Bell that will stream live on Netflix.
- Check out the full list of Disney nominees, separated by project, below.
A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)
4 Nominations
- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – Timothée Chalamet
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Edward Norton
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Monica Barbaro
A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)
1 Nomination
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Kieran Culkin
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)
1 Nomination
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Shōgun (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)
5 Nominations
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Tadanobu Asano
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Hiroyuki Sanada
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Anna Sawai
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Bear (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)
4 Nominations
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Liza Colón-Zayas
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Ayo Edebiri
Abbott Elementary (ABC / 20th Television)
2 Nominations
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson
Nobody Wants This (20th Television)
2 Nominations
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Adam Brody
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Kristen Bell
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu Originals / 20th Television)
2 Nominations
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Martin Short
The Old Man (FX / 20th Television)
1 Nomination
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Jeff Bridges
Under the Bridge (FX / 20th Television)
1 Nomination
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series – Lily Gladstone
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com