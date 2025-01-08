“Shōgun” Leads Nominations from Walt Disney Company at 31st Screen Actor’s Guild Awards

Other nominated productions include "Abbott Elementary," "A Complete Unknown," "Only Murders in the Building" and more.

Awards season has officially begun, and now The Walt Disney Company has received 23 nominations for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has received 23 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations across its brands and studios.

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring outstanding stunt, individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year.

While many films and television series are represented, FX Shōgun leads the pack with the most nominations, with five nominations for the acclaimed production.

leads the pack with the most nominations, with five nominations for the acclaimed production. Winners of the 31st Annual SAG Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 23rd, in a ceremony hosted by Disney Legend Kristen Bell that will stream live on Netflix.

Check out the full list of Disney nominees, separated by project, below.

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

4 Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – Timothée Chalamet

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Edward Norton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Monica Barbaro

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

1 Nomination

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Kieran Culkin

Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)

1 Nomination

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Shōgun (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)

5 Nominations

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Tadanobu Asano

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Hiroyuki Sanada

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Anna Sawai

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Bear (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)

4 Nominations

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Liza Colón-Zayas

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Ayo Edebiri

Abbott Elementary (ABC / 20th Television)

2 Nominations

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson

Nobody Wants This (20th Television)

2 Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Adam Brody

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Kristen Bell

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu Originals / 20th Television)

2 Nominations

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Martin Short

The Old Man (FX / 20th Television)

1 Nomination

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Jeff Bridges

Under the Bridge (FX / 20th Television)

1 Nomination

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series – Lily Gladstone