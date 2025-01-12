Disney Channel Taping of Disneyland’s 1987 “Singin’, Dancin’, High Ho!” Surfaces Online

Back in the 80s, a special celebration for the 50th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs took over Disneyland. One of the park’s musical offerings was pro-shot at Radio City Music Hall, and was thought to be lost to time. But, now, the full video has surfaced on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

The X account Lost Media Busters Disney Channel

The special performance was filmed at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, but was a daily offering during the 50th anniversary celebration of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the California resort.

Those who visited Disneyland were able to catch the approximately 25 minute show at the Videopolis theater in Fantasyland.

Featuring songs from the movie such as “High Ho,” “Whistle While You Work,” “Someday My Prince Will Come” and more, the show invited guests into the music of Disney Animation’s first feature length animated movie.

While you can find recordings of Disneyland performances, the special Radio City Disney Channel performance was thought to be lost to time, with only short clips being found on the internet.

But now, you can enjoy the full show.

The 50th anniversary festivities also included the parade Snow White’s Golden Anniversary Celebration. Running twice daily, guests got to watch as iconic scenes recreated in float form travel through Disneyland.

