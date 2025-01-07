Bookable Experiences Announced for the 2025 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Bookable experiences have been revealed for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival taking place February 28th to April 21st, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will return to the Disneyland Resort from February 28th to April 21st, 2025, featuring numerous limited-time menu items, culinary demonstrations, and additional offerings.
- Disneyland Resort has revealed that bookable experiences for this year's festival are now available for reservation for an extra charge.
- These offerings feature a wide array of beverage choices, designed to accommodate different levels of expertise and formats.
- Beverage education and tasting seminars, along with mixology classes, provide fun opportunities for a break during a busy day at the park.
- Enthusiasts will enjoy unique, premium experiences featuring carefully selected or rare beverages paired with specially crafted tastings.
- Hearthstone Lounge at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is set to launch a new dinner and whisky event, along with the return of “A Walk on the Silverado Trail.” Additionally, Carthay Circle Receptions will make a comeback this year, showcasing selections from Karl Strauss Brewing Co. and Duckhorn Vineyards.
- Additional information about the full festival menu and entertainment lineup will be revealed later.
Beverage Education Seminars
February:
Disney Mixology Class hosted by Carthay Circle Restaurant
- Friday, February 28
Bodkin Wines with Chris Christensen
- Friday, February 28
March:
Bodkin Wines with Chris Christensen
- Saturday, March 1
- Sunday, March 2
Testarossa Winery with Rob Jensen
- Friday, March 7
- Saturday, March 8
- Sunday, March 9
McClain Cellars with Jason McClain
- Friday, March 21
- Saturday, March 22
- Sunday, March 23
Brown Estate with Chris Gaither, Master Sommelier
- Friday, March 28
- Saturday, March 29
- Sunday, March 30
Ethel M Chocolate & Wine Pairing
- Friday, March 14, 2025
- Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Sunday, March 16, 2025
April:
Lombardi Wines with Tony Lombardi
- Friday, April 4
- Saturday, April 5
- Sunday, April 6
Decoy & Migration (Duckhorn Vineyards) with Dana Epperson
- Friday, April 11
- Saturday, April 12
- Sunday, April 13
Hill Family Estate with Ryan Hill
- Friday, April 18
- Saturday, April 19
- Sunday, April 20
Carthay Circle Receptions
Carthay Circle Brewmaster Reception with Paul Segura, Karl Strauss Brewing Co.
- Friday, March 28, 2025
- 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- $175 per person (plus tax and gratuities)
Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception with Dana Epperson, Decoy & Migration (Duckhorn Vineyards)
- Friday, April 11, 2025
- 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- $175 per person (plus tax and gratuities)
Hotel Events and Classes
Dinner and Scotch Event at Hearthstone Lounge
- Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 5:15 PM
- Hearthstone Lounge, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- $495 per person (plus tax and gratuities)
- Price includes 5-hour complimentary valet parking at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
Mixology Class at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar
- Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Disneyland Hotel
- $159 per person (plus tax and gratuities)
- Events take place at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM on the following days:
- Monday, March 3, 2025
- Monday, March 17, 2025
- Monday, March 31, 2025
- Monday, April 14, 2025
Food and Wine Experience with Hearthstone Lounge: “A Walk on the Silverado Trail”
- Friday, April 18, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Mariposa Pool Deck, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- $295 per person (plus tax and gratuities)
- Price includes 5-hour complimentary valet parking at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
