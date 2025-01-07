Bookable Experiences Announced for the 2025 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Additional information, including the full festival menu and entertainment lineup will be revealed soon.

Bookable experiences have been revealed for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival taking place February 28th to April 21st, 2025.

What’s Happening:

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will return to the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has revealed that bookable experiences for this year's festival are now available for reservation

These offerings feature a wide array of beverage choices, designed to accommodate different levels of expertise and formats.

Beverage education and tasting seminars, along with mixology classes, provide fun opportunities for a break during a busy day at the park.

Enthusiasts will enjoy unique, premium experiences featuring carefully selected or rare beverages paired with specially crafted tastings.

Hearthstone Lounge at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is set to launch a new dinner and whisky event, along with the return of “A Walk on the Silverado Trail.” Additionally, Carthay Circle Receptions will make a comeback this year, showcasing selections from Karl Strauss Brewing Co. and Duckhorn Vineyards.

Beverage Education Seminars

February:

Disney Mixology Class hosted by Carthay Circle Restaurant

Friday, February 28

Bodkin Wines with Chris Christensen

Friday, February 28

March:

Bodkin Wines with Chris Christensen

Saturday, March 1

Sunday, March 2

Testarossa Winery with Rob Jensen

Friday, March 7

Saturday, March 8

Sunday, March 9

McClain Cellars with Jason McClain

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Sunday, March 23

Brown Estate with Chris Gaither, Master Sommelier

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Sunday, March 30

Ethel M Chocolate & Wine Pairing

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025

April:

Lombardi Wines with Tony Lombardi

Friday, April 4

Saturday, April 5

Sunday, April 6

Decoy & Migration (Duckhorn Vineyards) with Dana Epperson

Friday, April 11

Saturday, April 12

Sunday, April 13

Hill Family Estate with Ryan Hill

Friday, April 18

Saturday, April 19

Sunday, April 20

Carthay Circle Receptions

Carthay Circle Brewmaster Reception with Paul Segura, Karl Strauss Brewing Co.

Friday, March 28, 2025

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

$175 per person (plus tax and gratuities)

Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception with Dana Epperson, Decoy & Migration (Duckhorn Vineyards)

Friday, April 11, 2025

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

$175 per person (plus tax and gratuities)

Hotel Events and Classes

Dinner and Scotch Event at Hearthstone Lounge

Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 5:15 PM

Hearthstone Lounge, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

$495 per person (plus tax and gratuities)

Price includes 5-hour complimentary valet parking at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Mixology Class at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Disneyland Hotel

$159 per person (plus tax and gratuities)

Events take place at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM on the following days: Monday, March 3, 2025 Monday, March 17, 2025 Monday, March 31, 2025 Monday, April 14, 2025



Food and Wine Experience with Hearthstone Lounge: “A Walk on the Silverado Trail”

Friday, April 18, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Mariposa Pool Deck, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

$295 per person (plus tax and gratuities)

Price includes 5-hour complimentary valet parking at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

