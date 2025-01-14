Getting the status of your mobile food order at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World just got easier thanks to a new update allowing you to track your orders outside the park app for the first time.

What’s Happening:

Scott Gustin first posted

After a mobile food order is made inside the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World apps, you can now track the status of the order without opening or refreshing the app. In addition, you can now check in with the “I’m Here” function when you’re ready for your food to be completed from your phone’s Live Activities display rather than only through the app.

These new functions are now available at “select order locations” at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

Currently, this new feature is only for iOS/iPhone users, so it remains to be seen if/when similar functionality will be added for Android users.

