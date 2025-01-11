Video: Check Out The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange Take On Agatha Harkness in Walt Disney Studios Park’s “Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics”

Will the heroes beable to stop Agatha before her dark magic takes over Avengers Campus? Find out now!

Over at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, the magic of Marvel comes alive during their nightly spectacular Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics.

What’s Happening:

Back on November 23rd, Walt Disney Studios Park premiered their new nighttime spectacular Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics.

Starring Agatha Harkness, Doctor Strange, and Wanda Maximoff, the show immerses viewers into the magic powers for three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic sorcerers and witches.

The epic battle sees The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange team up to take on Agatha as she unleashes her dark magic throughout Paris’ Avengers Campus

Including pyrotechnics, projection mapping, live actors, and more, find out if the heroic pair can stop Agatha before she completely takes over.

Fans of Agatha All Along will enjoy hearing the bewitching melody of “Down the Witches’ Road.”

Check out the full show below:

If you wanna further embrace the magic of Marvel, check out WandaVision, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and Agatha All Along exclusively streaming on Disney+

