Video: Check Out The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange Take On Agatha Harkness in Walt Disney Studios Park’s “Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics”

Over at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, the magic of Marvel comes alive during their nightly spectacular Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics.
- Back on November 23rd, Walt Disney Studios Park premiered their new nighttime spectacular Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics.
- Starring Agatha Harkness, Doctor Strange, and Wanda Maximoff, the show immerses viewers into the magic powers for three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic sorcerers and witches.
- The epic battle sees The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange team up to take on Agatha as she unleashes her dark magic throughout Paris’ Avengers Campus.
- Including pyrotechnics, projection mapping, live actors, and more, find out if the heroic pair can stop Agatha before she completely takes over.
- Fans of Agatha All Along will enjoy hearing the bewitching melody of “Down the Witches’ Road.”
- If you wanna further embrace the magic of Marvel, check out WandaVision, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and Agatha All Along exclusively streaming on Disney+.
