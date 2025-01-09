Photos: Construction Continues on Massive Remodel of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris

The shopping district is receiving a number of new and remodeled stores, dining locations, along with an updated aesthetic.

A massive transformation is taking place throughout the Disney Village shopping district at Disneyland Paris, set to finally bring the dated area into the 21st century. While at Disneyland Paris today, we took a look at the latest construction taking place at Disney Village.

Plenty of construction walls can be found throughout Disney Village, pointing guests to current locations while exiting them for what’s to come in the future.

Significant facade work is happening as the LEGO Store, Disney Fashion and Disney Gallery have all closed to receive remodels. All three are set to be reimagined with new interiors and exteriors, which are detailed here.

Two opening day favorites from 1992, the Sports Bar and New York Style Sandwiches have closed for an expansion and remodel of the Sports Bar, a stylish sports lounge that will offer a warm and delightful atmosphere.

Say goodbye to the 90s charm of the Disney Store, as it has also closed for a complete remodel.

Planet Hollywood, which closed in January 2023, has now been demolished and will be replaced in 2026 with Casa Giulia, a new Italian restaurant concept for the whole family.

