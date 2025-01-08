Disneyland Paris Participates in 2025 Pieces Juanes Campaign, Marking 32nd Year Doing So

Today marks the launch of the 2025 Pieces Juanes campaign in France, with Disneyland Paris participating for the 32nd year in a row.
What’s Happening:
- The 2025 Pieces Jaunes campaign kicks off today in Bordeaux and will run until February 8th, and Disneyland Paris is supporting the campaign for the 32nd consecutive year.
- As part of the fun today, Mickey and Minnie were at Bordeaux's Pellegrin Hospital, bringing moments of happiness to hospitalized children alongside Disney VoluntEARS to launch the campaign.
- From now until February 8, Disneyland Paris will welcome more than 300 hospitalized children and their families (500 people total) in early February, and a special limited edition of pins, tote bags and headbands will be available in shops throughout the resort as part of the campaign.
- Guests and Cast Members will be invited to donate to the Fondation des Hopitaux, and the coins thrown into the resort’s fountains and attractions will be donated as well.
- Since its creation, this campaign (typically launched at the beginning of each year) and its famous piggy banks and fundraising activities has raised funds to subsidize projects for children hospitalized in public and private non-profit hospitals.
- Disneyland Paris' historic support helps bring moments of happiness to children and families who need it most, especially hospitalized children.
- Since opening in 1992, more than 350,000 kids have visited the destination, more than 20,000 wishes have been granted for seriously ill children, and more than 40,000 kids have been visited in hospitals.
- To make a donation for kids in hospitals, head over to the official site, here.
