Tribal Table at Shanghai Disneyland Transformed Into Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall

A restaurant in Adventure Isle at Shanghai Disneyland has been completely transformed into a new location themed around Duffy and Friends.

What’s Happening:

Tribal Table, a restaurant located in Adventure Isle at Shanghai Disneyland, has been completely transformed into Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall.

The reimagined restaurant is set to open on Monday, January 13th – combining Duffy and Friends-themed dining, shopping and entertainment in one destination that celebrates companionship and friendship, sharing those feelings with all guests.

From stunning outdoor and indoor décor to mouthwatering food and beverage selections, along with a diverse range of exciting merchandise, the reimagined destination will immerse everyone in the friendship of Duffy and Friends, while displaying all the fun activities they enjoy on their adventures in a series of gorgeous murals and brought to life with fun decorations.

As guests wander through the space, they will witness day transform into night as the decorations change to reflect the different activities enjoyed by the cuddly bear and his friends.

At the heart of the new location is a mural depicting Duffy and Friends gathered round a campfire, serving as the focal point for gatherings and the inspiration for the hall’s themed dishes.

The delicious menu includes grilled and barbecued foods, celebration packages, and exclusive souvenirs.

The menu also extends the “From Farm to Disney Table” concept, offering a series of monthly-exclusive dishes made with seasonal farm produce sourced from across the country.

