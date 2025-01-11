Tribal Table at Shanghai Disneyland Transformed Into Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall

The reimagined location will officially open this Monday, January 13th.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

A restaurant in Adventure Isle at Shanghai Disneyland has been completely transformed into a new location themed around Duffy and Friends.

What’s Happening:

  • Tribal Table, a restaurant located in Adventure Isle at Shanghai Disneyland, has been completely transformed into Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall.
  • The reimagined restaurant is set to open on Monday, January 13th – combining Duffy and Friends-themed dining, shopping and entertainment in one destination that celebrates companionship and friendship, sharing those feelings with all guests.

  • From stunning outdoor and indoor décor to mouthwatering food and beverage selections, along with a diverse range of exciting merchandise, the reimagined destination will immerse everyone in the friendship of Duffy and Friends, while displaying all the fun activities they enjoy on their adventures in a series of gorgeous murals and brought to life with fun decorations.
  • As guests wander through the space, they will witness day transform into night as the decorations change to reflect the different activities enjoyed by the cuddly bear and his friends.

  • At the heart of the new location is a mural depicting Duffy and Friends gathered round a campfire, serving as the focal point for gatherings and the inspiration for the hall’s themed dishes.
  • The delicious menu includes grilled and barbecued foods, celebration packages, and exclusive souvenirs.
  • The menu also extends the “From Farm to Disney Table” concept, offering a series of monthly-exclusive dishes made with seasonal farm produce sourced from across the country.

More Disney Parks News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning