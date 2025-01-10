Disney Cruise Line Announces New Class of Smaller Ships

The new vessels will be larger than the original ships, and smaller than the Dream class.

Disney Cruise Line is making waves with the announcement that they are building a new class of ship, smaller than the current Wish-class, and even smaller than the Dream class, as part of the promised new ships for the cruise line.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has revealed that after a fourth Wish (AKA Triton) Class ship, the fleet will welcome three smaller vessels.

This will allow the cruise line to access more destinations and support Disney’s environmental goals.

A fourth Wish-class is set to arrive in 2027 – powered by LNG and weighing approximately 144,000 gross tons.

The new class will be 20% larger than the original ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet (Magic and Wonder) and smaller than the Dream Class (Dream and Fantasy).

The three vessels are slated to arrive in 2029, 2030, and 2031.

The new class of ships will measure in at approximately 100,000 gross tons, and will have a capacity for 3,000 passengers.

According to Seatrade Cruise News

Disney shares that the three new ships will not be using LNG, but will run on a variety of fuels, including hydrotreated vegetable oil and renewable methanol, and will still be adaptable to additional fuel options that become available in the industry.

The ships will also be outfitted with a battery system to support and supplement the main engines. These main engines will also be able to be shut down and use shore power where available.

While we didn’t know the size of the ships back then, the four additional ships were announced

It was at that time that we learned there would be four additional ships, rounding out the fleet to 13 ships, the existing Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, the new Disney Treasure, the upcoming Disney Destiny, the acquired Global Dream now the Disney Adventure, a new Wish-class partnered with Oriental Land Co. for cruising in Japan

The four ship names, onboard experiences, itineraries and designs are still in development and will be announced at a later date.

What They’re Saying:

Thomas Mazloum, president, New Experiences Portfolio & Disney Signature Experiences: As we expand our fleet, it is important that we continue to provide a variety of experiences for our guests. Families enjoy the diversity of vacations we offer, from our classic vessels to our Wish-class ships. They also expect to explore a broad range of destinations, including those that prefer to host smaller ships… At the same time, we are focused on implementing new technology and designs that align with our longstanding commitment to the environment.'

As we expand our fleet, it is important that we continue to provide a variety of experiences for our guests. Families enjoy the diversity of vacations we offer, from our classic vessels to our Wish-class ships. They also expect to explore a broad range of destinations, including those that prefer to host smaller ships… At the same time, we are focused on implementing new technology and designs that align with our longstanding commitment to the environment.' Philip Gennotte, portfolio project management executive, Walt Disney Imagineering: The Disney Imagineers are 'dreaming up this new class of ships to be as fuel and energy efficient as possible…and our guests will see the difference – from a more hydrodynamic design to lighter materials and energy-efficient technology throughout … We’re very proud to continue to support Disney’s broader environmental goals, now and into the future.”