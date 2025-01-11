Shanghai Disney Resort to Celebrate the Year of the Snake with the Help of Gary the Snake from “Zootopia 2”

The New Year festivities kick off on Wednesday, January 15th and run through Friday, February 14th, 2025.

Shanghai Disney Resort is getting ready to celebrate the Year of the Snake with the help of a new character from the upcoming Zootopia 2, Gary the Snake!

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort will celebrate the Chinese New Year with a variety of seasonal festivities, brand new themed decorations and exciting experiences.

From January 15th to February 14th, 2025, the New Year atmosphere will envelop the resort, adding extra special festivities to Disney Winter Frostival.

Gary the Snake from Zootopia 2 will be featured in Spring Festival decorations as a representation of this year’s Zodiac animal.

will be featured in Spring Festival decorations as a representation of this year’s Zodiac animal. In the Garden of the Twelve Friends, which will transform into a New Year Wishing Garden, celebratory decorations will hang around the Year of the Snake mosaic, featuring Gary as the center imagery, adding an extra touch of magic to this enchanting area during the upcoming Spring Festival celebrations.

Unique Gary-themed elements and auspicious Spring Festival details will also be dotted throughout Mickey Avenue.

Spring Festival Celebration: “Our Families” will illuminate Enchanted Storybook Castle each evening from the eve of the Spring Festival on January 28th through to the Lantern Festival on February 12th, featuring projections of Disney families and a special fireworks effect writing the Chinese character for “snake” in the night sky. Gary will also join the majestic celebration with an appearance in the projections – wishing guests a prosperous Year of the Snake filled with luck and fortune.

Throughout the resort, snake elements will be woven into decorations such as the stunning centerpiece at Celebration Square.

Mickey and Friends, alongside Duffy and Friends, will change up their outfits into their New Year best. Mickey and Friends are hosting a gala where they will play instruments and dance to drive away the “Nian” beast and usher in good luck for the New Year.

Last year’s new show, The Adventure of Rhythm

Guests can enjoy many much-loved traditions sprinkled with Disney magic, including the daily Spring Festival Drum Ceremony, Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing, and Goofy dressed as the God of Fortune, who will again appear on Mickey Avenue to wish guests good fortune in the New Year.

Even the residents of Zootopia are getting into the celebrations, with lanterns of all shapes and sizes – depicting elephants, rabbits, gazelles – set to illuminate the streets, while playful stickers featuring animal-based New Year puns will adorn the windows and doors of the metropolis.

Judy and Nick have also jazzed up their outfits with crimson scarves to keep them warm while out on patrol in the cold season.

Guests can also celebrate the Lucky Year with Zootopia residents with a new collection of merchandise. The 2025 Spring Festival Zootopia Collection features keychains, New Year red packets, and other accessories that promise to make wonderful gifting options.

Festive menu items will be offered throughout the Shanghai Disney Resort, at locations such as the Royal Banquet Hall, Aurora, CookieAnn Bakery Café and Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights.

Guests can also take the New Year blessings along with them with a selection of prosperous food and beverage souvenirs, including the red and gold, gourd-shaped CookieAnn Hot Cup, and a Duffy and Friends Popcorn Bucket depicting happy scenes of the friends celebrating the Spring Festival in their new outfits.

From sending presents to loved ones to putting on a new outfit to welcome the New Year, there’s a gift for everyone this Spring Festival, with new collections featuring Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends and Winnie the Pooh and Friends.

Disneytown will also get in on the festivities, with the Spring Festival Market offering traditional folk activities and tasty New Year snacks. Guests can further explore these traditions by watching one of the many folk performances or even crafting their own New Year’s decorations at the Spring Festival Lucky Workshop.

This year, both Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel will be kitted out from head to tail in snake decorations as well as offering a diverse program of special entertainment and activities, making every stay truly magical.