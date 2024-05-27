“The Adventure of Rhythm” Stage Show Coming to Shanghai Disneyland This Summer

The Adventure of Rhythm, a brand-new live stage show, is coming to Shanghai Disneyland for a limited time this summer.

What’s Happening:

The Adventure of Rhythm is coming to the Storyhouse Stage in Adventure Isle at Shanghai Disneyland for a limited run from June 3rd to October 7th, 2024.

This new live stage show will take guests on an adventurous musical journey around the world, combining different music styles with distinct rhythms, live performances, beloved Disney stories and rarely-seen Disney characters.

The Adventure of Rhythm has also been uniquely constructed in a way that guests may experience new surprises each time they watch the show.

The Adventure of Rhythm tells an original story of a team of archeologists who specialize in researching music, including instruments from cultures around the world, and who are thrilled to be in Adventure Isle to share their stories and rhythms from their travels with the adventurers in the audience. As the team set off on a journey to find the “Rhythm of Adventure” with an original musical number performed by the company of explorer dancers and live drummers, guests will be transported on the wings of music to a variety of classic and new Disney stories taking place at different corners of the world.

The Adventure of Rhythm ties together a series of musical production moments reflecting five music styles: regional, big band, hip hop, Latin jazz and pop music.

The show will feature memorable tunes from such classic Disney and Pixar films as: Moana Mulan Pinocchio The Aristocats The Lion King Aladdin Wreck-It Ralph Turning Red



What makes the show even more special is that guests may have the opportunity to see different versions of the show when each of the five music styles takes them on one of two adventures. Each adventure offers a different lineup of characters, providing guests with new surprises when watching this dazzling show.

During the show, Disney characters, including those rarely seen in the park, whose stories are evoked by the musical tunes will come to life before guests’ eyes, delivering a message of optimism that music is in all of us! Depending on which path the adventure takes, guests will be able to enjoy heartwarming moments with some of their favorite friends, including Marie, Genie, and Aladdin.