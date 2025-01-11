Woody and Jessie Statues Installed at New Adventure Way Entrance to Toy Story Playland at Walt Disney Studios Park

As the transformation of the park into Disney Adventure World continues, guests will soon have a new way to access Toy Story Playland.

As the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World continues, even some of the park’s current areas will be receiving some upgrades. Toy Story Playland is set to get a new entrance off the new Adventure Way pathway, and with that, two new statues have been installed.

Adventure Way

Along this path, guests will discover Raiponce Tangled Spin, an all-new family attraction offering a fun take on a classic ride, inspired by Disney animated classic, Tangled .

. Delicious dishes will be served at The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, a stylish table-service restaurant that will offer guests spectacular views over Adventure Bay, along with a chance to meet favorite Disney Princesses.

This new promenade will also serve to create more pathways and connections throughout the park, chief among those being a new entrance into Toy Story Playland.

Much like Buzz Lightyear stands over the current main entrance to the land, two new statues of Woody and Jessie have been installed to welcome guests to this side of the land.

Interestingly, these statues are identical to those found at Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios Toy Story-themed locations across the world.

