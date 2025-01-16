Disneyland Announces Magic Key Pass Sales to Return Next Week

All four levels of the Magic Key passes will be made available for sale.
Disneyland Magic Key passes are once again, going back up for sale.

What’s Happening:

  • After a pause in sales, Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key passes are set to go back on sale on Wednesday, January 22nd at 9am PT.
  • The online queue will open for the passes no earlier than 8:45am PT that same morning.
  • All four pass types will be available for purchase, including Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key.
  • Becoming a Magic Key annual passholder allows guests to reserve admission to the parks, exclusive discounts, and experiences throughout the year.
  • Disneyland has also shared a how-to guide to help guests navigate the purchasing process for the passes.
  • You can head to the Disneyland website for a comprehensive list on the benefits each Key level holds, including discounts and blockout dates.

