Disneyland Announces Magic Key Pass Sales to Return Next Week

Disneyland Magic Key passes are once again, going back up for sale.
What’s Happening:
- After a pause in sales, Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key passes are set to go back on sale on Wednesday, January 22nd at 9am PT.
- The online queue will open for the passes no earlier than 8:45am PT that same morning.
- All four pass types will be available for purchase, including Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key.
- Becoming a Magic Key annual passholder allows guests to reserve admission to the parks, exclusive discounts, and experiences throughout the year.
- Disneyland has also shared a how-to guide to help guests navigate the purchasing process for the passes.
- You can head to the Disneyland website for a comprehensive list on the benefits each Key level holds, including discounts and blockout dates.
