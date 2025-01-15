15 New planDisney Panelists Revealed for 2025

The 15 new panelists join 35 returning members, making an incredibly diverse group of 50.

planDisney has revealed the 15 new panelists on hand to help plan your next Disney vacation in 2025.

What’s Happening:

After months of an exciting application process, 15 guests from all over the world were selected to be a part of the 2025 class, and together with 35 returning alumni, make an incredibly diverse group of 50.

This year’s newest members boarded the Disney Wish on December 9th to learn about many new and exciting events coming to Disney destinations across the globe.

This group of panelists can tell you how to make the most of your Disney vacation, whether it be cost-saving tips on meals or the best resort to select for your family.

In addition to being able to ask a variety of questions, guests of the site can also watch videos detailing how to create magical vacations, read up on ready-to-browse content in the Panel Extras section and view lists of some of the panelists’ best recommendations.

The 15 new panelists are: Christina S . ( Walt Disney World Resort) As a Walt Disney World Resort local, this mom of two has mastered the art of planning day trips. Cody B . ( Disneyland Resort ) This child-free Disney enthusiast is an expert on traveling to Disneyland Resort solo, as a couple, or with a group of friends. David Q . (Disneyland Resort) This dad of teens is all about efficiency – ask him about maximizing your visit with Lightning Lane or using the Disneyland mobile app. Dustin H . ( Disney Cruise Line ) This dad and active-duty military service member knows how to help families maximize their time together while vacationing at Disney Destinations. Jenn J . (Walt Disney World Resort) This mom of three is an expert on visiting the theme parks with little ones. JoAnna L . (Walt Disney World Resort) This Annual Passholder has been to every Disney theme park around the globe and is excited to share all the hidden gems she’s uncovered.



Kami A . (Walt Disney World Resort) This mom of two has a wealth of firsthand knowledge, from planning multi-generational vacations to navigating the parks and resorts with a mobility device.

This mom of two has a wealth of firsthand knowledge, from planning multi-generational vacations to navigating the parks and resorts with a mobility device. Kriss G . (Disneyland Resort) This Magic Key Holder and mom of two specializes in plant-based dining at Disneyland Resort.

This Magic Key Holder and mom of two specializes in plant-based dining at Disneyland Resort. Matt C . (Disney Vacation Club) This UK-based dad is ready to help you maximize your Disney Vacation Club points to plan unforgettable vacations.

This UK-based dad is ready to help you maximize your Disney Vacation Club points to plan unforgettable vacations. Matt C . (Walt Disney World Resort) As a dad of three kids ranging from preschooler to tween, Matt has recommendations on which offerings are a good fit for different ages.

As a dad of three kids ranging from preschooler to tween, Matt has recommendations on which offerings are a good fit for different ages. McCayla B . (Disneyland Resort) This mom is our resident foodie and the go-to for advice on seasonal events at Disneyland Resort.

This mom is our resident foodie and the go-to for advice on seasonal events at Disneyland Resort. Melinda G . (Disneyland Resort) This mom has mastered the art of creating a Disneyland Resort itinerary that the whole family will enjoy.

This mom has mastered the art of creating a Disneyland Resort itinerary that the whole family will enjoy. Sami C . (Disney Cruise Line) This recent empty nester has experienced both multi-generational and adults-only vacations aboard Disney Cruise Line and is ready to share her insights.

This recent empty nester has experienced both multi-generational and adults-only vacations aboard Disney Cruise Line and is ready to share her insights. Shonette H . (Walt Disney World Resort) This mom and grandmother believes that exploring the magic inside a Disney Resort hotel is just as fun as visiting the parks.

This mom and grandmother believes that exploring the magic inside a Disney Resort hotel is just as fun as visiting the parks. Tami M. (Walt Disney World Resort) This mom has a passion for sharing advice with those planning their first Disney vacation, from transportation to dining recommendations.