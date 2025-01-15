Top 5 Best Quick and Cheap Meal Options at Disneyland

Those on a budget can still find some (relatively) affordable and tasty items at the Happiest Place on Earth.

While there is plenty of delicious food to be enjoyed at Disneyland, the cost of dining can quickly add up, especially over the course of a multi-day trip. There are some great table-service dining experiences you’ll find at the resort, but many of the best Disneyland restaurants are quick-service locations.

If your goal is to dine at Disneyland on a budget, you can still enjoy a great experience without compromising quality. We will take you through our top 5 favorite cheap meal options at Disneyland that we always come back to!

1) The Skewers at Bengal Barbecue are another great quick and satisfying option that is great for a snack in a pinch. These skewers range in price from $5.99 to $7.29 and are always a perfect option if you need something to tide you over until your next meal.

This option is filling and also one of the reasonably healthier Disneyland foods to snack on compared to some of the other options you’ll find in the parks. It’s hard to find something here that is not packed with delicious flavor, but some of our favorites are the Banyan Beef Skewer, Outback Vegetable Skewer, Safari Skewer (featuring bacon and asparagus), and the Pork Belly Skewer.

2) The Country Bear Barbecue Jamboree sandwiches are a recent addition that debuted as part of the reimagining of Hungry Bear Restaurant into Country Bear Barbecue Jamboree. We are impressed by this new menu, the high quality of the meat, and the great value you get for the food.

The Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich ($15.99) and Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich ($16.99) are very filling options with a side of excellent beer-battered fries. You’ll get a great high-quality meal here at a reasonable price! You can read about our experience enjoying the food in our Country Bear Barbecue Jamboree review.

3) The QuesaBirria Tacos from Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill is another Disneyland favorite that you can enjoy without breaking the bank. You’ll get two tacos here with delicious, tender beef that come with a side of consomé for just over $12. This is one of the best and most popular quick meal options you’ll find at the park. The other tacos at Cocina Cucamonga, including the Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, and plant-based Tacos Dorados de Papa, are also great cheap meal options under $12. In general, San Fransokyo Square has some of the best quick-service options you’ll find at Disneyland.

4) A Disneyland corndog will always be one of the best classic Disneyland foods. It comes as a combo with a choice of fruit or chips, but you can order it a la carte (without a side) from Stage Door Cafe to keep the price down. This is a filling option for a mid-day snack or can be a great meal itself if you’re looking for something cheap and hassle-free that you can eat on the go!

5) The Jolly Holiday Combo at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is a great meal option for just over $14 that includes a toasted cheese sandwich and tomato basil soup. Though simple in concept, this meal really delivers as it is filling and delicious. We also always recommend the seasonal sandwiches at this location as they always have generous fillings. The Beef Birria Toasted Cheese Sandwich on our list of the best Disneyland foods ranked is a seasonal favorite packed with tender beef, and the Boo-gogi Toasted Sandwich for Halloween comes with a side of corn cheese soup.

All of these options are ideal for a quick and easy meal! Make sure you place your Disneyland mobile order early in the day to secure your desired mealtime as this location is very popular.

You can see our full list of the best Disneyland cheap foods we always come back to for more recommendations to save money!

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.