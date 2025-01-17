The celebration kicks off this weekend at Disneyland Resort.

The Lunar New Year celebration begins at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure this weekend and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are joining the festivities with special outfits.

Today is the first day of California Adventure’s annual Lunar New Year celebration, and among the many entertainment offerings, special food and merchandise is the chance to see familiar characters in special Lunar New Year outfits. That includes Mickey and Minnie, who made their debut in their new outfits, inspired by Korean culture, at a media event today.

In addition to Mickey and Minnie, during Lunar New Year guests can meet Mulan and Mushu and Turning Red’s Meilin Lee and Ming Lee dressed in Lunar New Year-inspired outfits.

This year’s Lunar New Year festivities run from January 17 through February 16, 2024 at Disney California Adventure.

More on Lunar New Year: