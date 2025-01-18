One-Day-Only Food & Beverage Offerings Coming to Disney California Adventure for Anaheim Ducks Day

On January 24th, celebrate Anaheim's own NHL team — which was once owned by Disney itself.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Calling all Anaheim Ducks fans! Anaheim Ducks Day is quickly approaching at the Disneyland Resort, and hockey fans can celebrate on January 24th with some exclusive food and beverage items.

What’s Happening:

  • Anaheim Ducks Day takes place on Friday, January 24th at Disney California Adventure, and the Disney Eats Instagram is getting us excited for the occasion with a preview of special food & beverage items made just for the event.
  • Items available throughout Hollywood Land include:
    • Chocolate Crème Brownie at Schmoozies! with crème center and covered in ganache (NEW)

  • Chocolate-Marshmallow Shake at Schmoozies! – Vanilla shake with marshmallow crème, chocolate and caramel sauces, whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate-marshmallow snack cake

  • Chicken-fried Steak Burrito at Hollywood Lounge and Studio Catering Co.: Sautéed vegetables, egg, and country gravy with potato bites

  • Quacktail Cooler at Hollywood Lounge: Orange juice and vodka slushy with beer foam topping

  • During Anaheim Ducks Day, fans can enjoy a cavalcade, appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players, themed games, and more.
  • Click here to check out the full lineup for this year’s event.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning