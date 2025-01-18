One-Day-Only Food & Beverage Offerings Coming to Disney California Adventure for Anaheim Ducks Day

On January 24th, celebrate Anaheim's own NHL team — which was once owned by Disney itself.

Calling all Anaheim Ducks fans! Anaheim Ducks Day is quickly approaching at the Disneyland Resort, and hockey fans can celebrate on January 24th with some exclusive food and beverage items.

What’s Happening:

Anaheim Ducks Day takes place on Friday, January 24th at Disney California Adventure Disney Eats Instagram

Items available throughout Hollywood Land include: Chocolate Crème Brownie at Schmoozies! with crème center and covered in ganache (NEW)



Chocolate-Marshmallow Shake at Schmoozies! – Vanilla shake with marshmallow crème, chocolate and caramel sauces, whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate-marshmallow snack cake

Chicken-fried Steak Burrito at Hollywood Lounge and Studio Catering Co.: Sautéed vegetables, egg, and country gravy with potato bites

Quacktail Cooler at Hollywood Lounge: Orange juice and vodka slushy with beer foam topping

During Anaheim Ducks Day, fans can enjoy a cavalcade, appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players, themed games, and more.

