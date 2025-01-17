Photos: Lunar New Year Merchandise Debuts for Disney California Adventure’s Yearly Festival

As Lunar New Year kicks off at Disney California Adventure, a new selection of merchandise has been made available for guests enjoying the cultural festival.

As is often the case, the celebration includes t-shirts, Minnie ears, and spirit jersey designs that evoke the imagery synonymous with the holiday (and the knowledge that 2025 is the Year of the Snake when looking at the Chinese Zodiac).

The headband for this year’s festival includes a metallic red bow and a lantern pattern on both of the ears.

A really neat addition to the collection are the traditional red envelopes associated with the celebration, where family and friends place small amounts of money inside and gift them to those they love.

The Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure runs January 17th through February 16th.

More Disneyland Resort News: